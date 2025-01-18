The Chicago Bulls are taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in a matchup that is much more than a clash between two teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Lonzo Ball is on the floor for the Bulls in this one and LaMelo Ball is out there for the Hornets, marking the first official meeting between the brothers in 1,145 days. The last time both were healthy and active for a Bulls-Hornets meeting was all the way back in 2021, when Lonzo and company knocked off the Hornets 133-119.

Before the big game, the older Ball brother talked about playing against his younger brother again on his way into the arena.

“Best part about playing [LaMelo] is I know all of his moves,” Lonzo said. “What I'm looking forward to most is getting a win.”

Neither Ball brother has quite had the day that they were certainly envisioning so far. LaMelo is having a poor shooting night from the field and Lonzo has yet to make a big impact coming off the bench during this high-scoring affair. If Lonzo wants to deliver on his promise and get a win for the Bulls, he will have to help them pull away during a tight third quarter that currently sees the Hornets leading 89-80.

LaMelo has just 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting and has seven assists while Lonzo has just three points in 13 minutes.

While the Hornets plummeted all the way to the bottom of the Eastern Conference while LaMelo was out with an injury, Lonzo and the Bulls are battling for a play-in spot. The Bulls came into Friday's contest with an 18-23 record, which has them in 10th place in the east for now. They are just two games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for that final spot, so each and every game is important for Chicago as the season crosses its halfway point.