The NBA season is almost here, and this is a big one for the Chicago Bulls. There are some Bulls fans that are hoping the teams tanks in hopes of getting the #1 pick in next year's NBA Draft, which would likely land them Cooper Flagg, but that probably isn't going to happen. This is an important year, and the team wants to win now. There are some new faces on the team, and one new player that fans are excited to see is Matas Buzelis.

Matas Buzelis was the lone draft pick for the Bulls last year, and Chicago got him with the 11th overall pick. He is expected to be one of the best rookies this season, and Bulls fans can't wait to see him suit up.

Another player that we should be seeing for the Bulls this year is Lonzo Ball. Ball isn't necessarily a new face as he has been with the team for a few years, but he hasn't played in a game since 2022 because of an ongoing knee injury. Ball is now healthy again, and he is expected to play on opening night in a few weeks.

The season is close, and the Bulls are in full preparation mode. The team posted a video of Lonzo Ball throwing a lob to Buzelis, and Chicago fans are loving it.

“Hopefully we see a lot of that this year,” One Bulls fan said in the comments.

One Bulls fans remembers what Ball was able to do for Zion Williamson, and he expects to see a lot of the same with Buzelis.

“Lonzo is about to make Matas look good early the same way he did to Zion,” The fan said.

A lot of Bulls fans have been unhappy with how the team has performed in the past, and that's fair. This fan is excited about the future, however.

“Get used to it! Matas, Julian, Ayo, and Smith! That second unit is going to be very fun! Line shifts! They can limit minutes and run line shifts and just run the mess out of teams!” The fan said.

Lonzo Ball and Matas Buzelis will be fun to watch this year.

We don't have to wait much longer before we start to see this kind of stuff happen in games as the Bulls start preseason play in less than a week. The regular season isn't far away either as the Bulls start their season on October 23rd against the New Orleans Pelicans.