The Chicago Bulls are dealing with two harsh realities. A five-game losing streak and numerous players riddled with injuries.

One of those players is their 18-year-old rookie Noa Essengue. But his season has now come to a close as he undergoes shoulder surgery, per NBA.com.

According to head coach Billy Donovan, he noticed a problem and wanted Essengue to address it right here, right now.

“I think the recommendation was to get it fixed now instead of waiting, because it’s something that could continue to be a problem for him,” Donovan said. “The decision was made pretty much some time today.”

On Nov. 22, Essengue made his Bulls debut against the Washington Wizards. Altogether, he was 0-for-3 from the field and played six minutes total in two games.

He averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 30.8 minutes with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League. Over the summer, Essengue was the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft coming out of France.

Chicago is coming off a 113-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. On Friday, they will play the Indiana Pacers and then the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Bulls' injuries couldn't come at a worse time.

From the jump, it seemed as if Chicago was charting a new course with a strong 6-1 start. Since then, they are now 9-12, and things look bleak.

Injuries certainly are a factor. Many of their key players, Coby White, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, and Kevin Huerter, have each experienced an injury that has sidelined them.

The lineups had consistently been readjusted, and their bench depth is being depleted.

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer, Chicago is left with the daunting task of dismantling its rebuilding stage. Therefore, they would be aggressive in the trade market.

Either way, the air in the Windy City is getting colder by the minute.