Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic humorously addressed a trade rumor involving teammate Zach LaVine after a fan's comment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vucevic had taken to the platform to share his disappointment with Ridley Scott’s sequel to Gladiator (2000), posting, “People that saw Gladiator 2, thoughts? I was pretty disappointed and I went in with low expectations already.”

A fan replied, “You should watch that movie in Denver!!! Heard it’s great there,” in an apparent reference to ongoing trade rumors linking LaVine to the Denver Nuggets.

In response, Vucevic quipped, “You’re thinking about Zach, this is not him,” humorously deflecting the trolling and indirectly referencing the speculation surrounding LaVine's potential departure from the Chicago Bulls.

Trade rumors swirl around Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine, 29, has been at the center of trade discussions recently, with the Denver Nuggets reportedly exploring options for the two-time All-Star. However, Vucevic’s own name has also emerged in trade speculation, with reports linking him to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

The 34-year-old Vucevic is enjoying a standout season, averaging 21.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His efficiency has been particularly noteworthy, as he is shooting a career-best 58.7% from the field and an impressive 47.5% from three-point range.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bulls are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Vucevic, who is under contract for $20 million this season and $21.4 million next season.

Trade deadline looms as Bulls’ face uncertain future

The Bulls, currently sitting at 12-15, face mounting questions about their roster’s future as the February trade deadline approaches. LaVine’s potential fit with the Nuggets has been a hot topic, but Vucevic’s high-level production and expiring contract have also made him an attractive option for contenders seeking frontcourt reinforcements.

While Vucevic’s lighthearted response to the fan’s comment brought humor to the trade chatter, his and LaVine’s futures in Chicago remain uncertain. With the Bulls reportedly open to retooling their roster, both players could find themselves wearing different jerseys by season’s end.

Meanwhile, teams are closely monitoring Vucevic and LaVine’s performances as trade discussions heat up, with their futures likely to influence the Chicago Bulls' rebuild.