With players being able to get traded soon, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a team that could be sellers this season. After trading Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, they've shown a commitment to go and start rebuilding their team, and there are two players that they're looking to move, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Chicago Bulls are open to all offers that come their way for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, sources said. With both former All-Stars healthy, Chicago has received calls about both players, yet nothing is imminent or progressing at this time,” Siegel wrote. “Vucevic is the more likely of the two players to be moved ahead of the trade deadline due to his production and significantly smaller contract than that of LaVine. Still, the Bulls believe both players can be moved for draft compensation in the next several weeks.

“As for teams that could potentially target one of the Bulls' two veteran stars, very few organizations have the capability to trade for LaVine because of his contract. LaVine is in the third year of his $215.1 million max contract and is making $43 million this season. The Pistons previously showed interest in LaVine over the offseason, but it is not expected that these talks will reignite. Vucevic, on the other hand, is drawing interest from the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, and Pistons, sources said. Several other teams may very well emerge as suitors for Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline given his production and experience.”

Vucevic is making $20 million per year, so his contract is a great and easy one to move unlike LaVine's.

Who will trade for Nikola Vucevic?

The Lakers have been a team looking for help in the frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis. Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes are injured, and Christian Koloko is the only viable option they have right now at center when Davis goes to the bench. Jonas Valanciunas has been on the Lakers' radar for a while now, and if they're not able to get him, Vucevic seems to be their next option.

For the Warriors, it gets interesting because they already have a frontcourt rotation of Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but neither of those players can stretch the floor like Vucevic. Draymond Green can do so, but Vucevic is much more of a better shooter and is bigger at the position. The Warriors have been in trade talks for a third star since Klay Thompson left in free agency, so it's not a surprise to see them looking to improve their roster.