Patrick Beverley has always dreamed about playing for the Chicago Bulls, so much so that he even declared his desire to suit up for his hometown team a decade ago.

Now that Beverley is heading to the Bulls, his old tweet from 2012 resurfaced once again. In the said post, he wrote: “Just got this feeling, I want to play for the Bulls!!! Do I see NBA next year???”

For those not in the know, while Beverley was drafted in 2009, he didn’t get the chance to play in the NBA until three years later when the Houston Rockets signed him midway the 2012-13 season. When he sent his Bulls tweet, he was still playing with Spartak St. Petersburg in Russia.

Pat Bev tweeted this in 2012 before entering the league 🔮 The hometown kid returns home 👏 pic.twitter.com/w8nCVqybCh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2023

While it took 10 years for Patrick Beverley’s prediction to come true, it’s certainly a dream come true for him. He grew up in Chicago watching the Bulls during their glory days. Now, he gets to play for the Windy City team that inspired him to play basketball.

Clearly, he’s excited about it as well. He actually retweeted the SportsCenter post and captioned it with, “Kid from Chicago” along with two heart emojis.

It remains to be seen how the Bulls will actually utilize Beverley once he suits up, though the home fans will definitely love the tenacity he brings on the court. The team could really use some of that as they continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference.

Beverley may not be the franchise-altering signing, but what he brings to the table is definitely beneficial for any team hoping to compete in the postseason.