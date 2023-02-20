It’s official. Patrick Beverley has made a decision on his future after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers just before the NBA trade deadline. The 34-year-old was shipped off to the Orlando Magic, where he was eventually able to secure a contract buyout with the team. A handful of teams were in the mix for the veteran’s signature, but it has now been revealed that he has decided to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news. According to Woj, Beverley is now expected to sign a new contract with the Bulls that will see him remain in Chicago for the remainder of the season. The deal is reportedly set to be finalized on Tuesday.

While both Beverley and the Bulls have yet to make an official announcement — at least as of writing — it is worth noting that Woj is as reliable as they come when it comes to breaking NBA news.

After signing with the Lakers as a free agent this past summer, the feisty 6-foot-1 combo guard ended up playing just 45 games for LA before the team decided to trade him. He ended up with the Magic as part of a four-team deal that also involved the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Pat Bev had no intention of playing for a rebuilding Orlando side, and the two parties ended up agreeing on a buyout deal.

The Miami Heat and the Clippers were among the teams that were rumored to be interested in the services of the 10-year veteran, while Patrick Beverley himself also hinted at a possible return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the end, however, the Chicago native decided to bring his talents back home to the Windy City.