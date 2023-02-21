Patrick Beverley is excited to join the Chicago Bulls. And why wouldn’t he be? The veteran guard was from the city and grew up watching the team in its best days, and it just seems fitting that he’s back where everything started for him.

After news of his move to the Bulls surfaced, Beverley took to Twitter to confirm it and share his delight. He simply said “yea” along with a heart emoji. He then followed it up with another post showing an old tweet where he said he wanted to play for the Windy City team.

Clearly, signing with Chicago is a dream come true for Pat Bev.

Patrick Beverley started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Purple and Gold sent him to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline to acquire big man Mo Bamba. He had been linked with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers after he engaged with buyout talks with Orlando, but the allure of going back home and playing for a historic franchise like the Bulls was just difficult to pass up on.

The Bulls could really use Beverley’s help, especially since he brings some much defensive intensity and experience. Not to mention that the franchise is still waiting for Lonzo Ball’s return from injury. In Pat Bev, they get a similar defensive pest who can come off the bench or start for the team.

Considering that it’s the All-Star break, fans could see Beverley suit up for the team when NBA action resumes this week.