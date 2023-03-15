Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Patrick Beverley, who currently plays for his hometown team Chicago Bulls, has made a living off of giving it his all on the court. He may not put up the most eye-popping numbers and he might not generate much buzz with his scoring totals, given his limited offensive game. However, everyone can count on Beverley to annoy the living heck out of his opponents with his relentless, balls to the wall defense and his tenacity for 48 minutes.

This tenacity of his carries over to his output on the glass; despite standing at 6’1 and weighing at 180 lbs., Beverley helps his teams secure defensive stops and prolong offensive possessions with his persistence on the boards. However, the Bulls guard may have an inflated sense of self when it comes to his appraisal of his own rebounding ability.

Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast, Patrick Beverley made a bold claim that will put the likes of Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, and JSON Kidd to shame.

“In the history of the NBA… I’m the best offensive rebounding point guard,” Beverley declared.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, it’s difficult to blame the Bulls guard for being this confident in his own skills. After all, this kind of bravado is the exact reason why Beverley has been able to carve out a long, productive career for himself in the NBA. However, as much as he believes in his standing as the greatest offensive rebounding point guard of all time, statistics paint a different picture.

Russell Westbrook, Jason Kidd, and Magic Johnson are three of the most prominent names atop the offensive rebounding leaderboard for point guards. In fact, Westbrook has an ironclad case for naming himself as the best offensive rebounder at his position. At the time of writing, Westbrook has tallied 1,753 offensive boards – the most all-time for a point guard. (Kidd ranks second with 1,718, while Johnson ranks third with 1,561.)

On a rate basis, Westbrook ranks fifth in offensive boards per 36 minutes for his career, while Johnson ranks even higher (fourth) with 1.74 for his career. (The three atop the leaderboard are Darrell Walker, Ben Simmons, and Fat Lever.)

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is averaging just 1.4 offensive boards for his career, although his production on that side of the ball has risen during his short stint thus far with the Bulls (2.2 per game). Still, Beverley has a long way to go before he even approaches GOAT status in that facet of the game.