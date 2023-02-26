The Chicago Bulls have endured a difficult season as they are on the outside of the playoff structure with 20 games remaining in the season. However, they have won their last two games with former Los Angeles Laker Patrick Beverley in the lineup.

Beverley has had a notable impact on the defensive end, as the Bulls have held both of their last two opponents to less than 90 points. Prior to inserting Beverley into the lineup, the Bulls had held just one opponent to fewer than 90 points throughout the season.

The Bulls registered a 131-87 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Friday night, and they followed that game up with a 102-82 victory over the Washington Wizards Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls season has been notable for their tendency to build double-digit leads and then watch them dissolve in the second half. This tendency has left the Bulls with a 28-33 record even with their two most recent wins.

Beverley has been noted for his defensive play throughout his 11-year career in the NBA. He earned second team All-Defensive Team honors in 2013-14, and he followed that up with first team All-Defensive Team honors in 2016-17. He also took second team honors in that category following the 2019-20 season.

Beverley also won the NBA’s Hustle Award during the 2016-17 season.

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan explained that Patrick Beverley brings energy to the Bulls that may have been missing throughout the season.

“When you’ve got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he comes [with], the second he came in the energy he brings, you’ve got to follow that,’’ DeRozan said. “He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level.’’