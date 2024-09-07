The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate has led to plenty of arguments over the years. According to Ronnie 2K that title belongs to the Chicago Bulls legend.

“I mean he’s the greatest of all-time, I’m saying it right now, there you go… Yes sir, without question Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time,” Ronnie 2K said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “LeBron James might be the best player of all-time, but Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all-time. There’s a difference between greatness and best.”

So what does Ronnie 2K mean by his best vs. greatest comparison?

“The best player is the most athletically gifted at extending his career,” Ronnie 2K said. “The greatest is you watched the guy play and there's no question in any era he would've been the greatest on the court.”

Ronnie 2K is the face of the NBA 2K franchise. He claimed Jordan is the greatest player of all-time after Smith asked if Jordan would have ever received a 100 overall rating during his career.

In all reality, both Jordan and James probably could have received 100 overall ratings during the primes of their careers. Both players were unstoppable at the peak of their games. In fact, LeBron is still rated 95 overall at 39 years old, something that is truly incredible.

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James

The Jordan vs. James debate will continue for years to come. The fact of the matter is that the argument will not truly be valid until LeBron retires. Then in five years following his retirement, people should begin seriously having the argument. That would allow for recency bias to not impact the conversation.

However, the conversation will continue now. It. is a topic that always draws attention and leads to passionate debates.

So who do you think is the real NBA GOAT?