Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, made the SportsCenter Top 10 with an insane and-1 slam in transition. The 20-year old also fell hard on the floor after the filthy jam, but it appeared like the 2nd generation stud was alright.

It is indeed a scary sight when a player crashes hard to the ground like Scotty Pippen Jr. did, and it certainly could have gone much worse. Fortunately, he came out unscathed from the hard fall.

Scary landings aside, doesn't that sequence from the Vanderbilt sophomore kind of remind you of his Hall of Fame father? Pippen Jr. not only got it done on the fastbreak–with a staple Scottie Pippen two-hander no less–he also made the defensive play on the other end.

At 6-foot-1, Scotty Pippen Jr. is far from the versatile 6-foot-8 frame his dad had back when he dominated the 1990s with his elite defense. Nevertheless, the young guard is steadily making a name for himself in college basketball. He currently ranks no. 2 in the SEC in scoring, averaging 21.6 points to go along with 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals through 12 games.

Despite being undersized, Pippen Jr. isn't shy to take the ball to the cup and has been a steady distributor in his sophomore season with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Pippen Jr. will certainly have a tall mountain to climb if he desires to reach the heights his six-time NBA champion father did in his illustrious career. At this point, the second generation guard may be more known for his name more than anything, but the kid is making strides as a possible NBA prospect in the future.