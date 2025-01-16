CHICAGO – Chicago Bulls small forward Torrey Craig has missed the last eight games due to an injury. Craig is expected to be out for a couple more weeks as he recovers, according to a team spokesperson. Craig has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and he will be re-evaluated around the end of the month.

“Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain,” A team spokesperson said in a release to the media on Monday. “Craig will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The Bulls hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and head coach Billy Donovan shared an update on Torrey Craig before the game. It sounds like it was a little bit unclear what the injury was at first, but now that it has been diagnosed, Craig can start the road to recovery.

“I think what ended up happening was he [Torrey Craig] got hit on that nerve,” Donovan said to the media before Wednesday's game. “He was having a hard time getting his muscles to react because of where he was hit. As that started to come back, he started to have pain in his ankle after that, and they figured out going back through the video and looking at it, that it was an ankle sprain. So, they’re just treating that right now.”

So far this season, Craig has been able to play in only nine games. He is averaging 12.6 minutes per game and 6.9 PPG in those 12.6 minutes. He is also averaging 2.8 RPG and .6 APG. When Craig has been able to play, he has been efficient.

If Torrey Craig is re-evaluated exactly two weeks after the press release, then the earliest he would be able to come back is the January 27th contest against the Denver Nuggets. If he still isn't ready go, he could very well miss the entire month of January.