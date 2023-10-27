Billy Donovan's net worth in 2023 is $18 million. The accomplished college coach hopes to one day add an NBA championship to his trophy case as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Let's look at Billy Donovan's net worth in 2023.

What is Billy Donovan's net worth in 2023?: $18 million (estimate)

Donovan is a household name at the University of Florida. Bulls fans hope he can reach the same success with their franchise. Billy Donovan's net worth in 2023 sits at about $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Donovan was born on May 30, 1965, in Rockville Centre, N.Y. His father is the third-leading scorer in the history of the Boston College Eagles men's basketball program, so Billy was destined for a life of basketball. Billy attended St. Agnes Cathedral High School. He would spend long hours practicing his craft and was often caught sneaking into his school's gym late at night. He led the school to the Long Island Catholic High School Championship during his senior year.

Billy Donovan's playing career

Donovan accepted an athletic scholarship from Providence College. Rick Pitino took over the team in Donovan's junior season and changed the scope of his career.

Donovan averaged less than five minutes per game in his first two seasons, but Pitino made him the starting point guard. His talents shone in a new system emphasizing the 3-point shot and full-court press defense.

He averaged 15 points per game in his junior season, then a whopping 20 points and seven assists in his senior season. He led the team to the 1987 Final Four and earned Southeast Regional Most Valuable Player honors. Donovan was a member of the All-Big East first team and was an honorable-mention All-American.

The Utah Jazz drafted Donovan with the 68th overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft. However, Donovan was waived before the season began and had to sign with the Wyoming Wildcatters of the Continental Basketball Association. Rick Pitino was now the head coach of the New York Knicks, and they signed Donovan to a one-year contract for the remainder of the season. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.0 assists over 44 games.

Donovan did not receive another NBA offer and realized he didn't have a future in his playing career. He took a job with a Wall Street investment banking firm.

Billy Donovan's early coaching career

Rick Pitino gave Donovan another opportunity, bringing him on as a graduate assistant when Pitino took over the Kentucky program. After one season as a graduate assistant, Donovan was promoted to assistant coach in 1990 and associate head coach in 1992.

Donovan's first head-coaching opportunity came with Marshall University in 1994. He was then the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I. Donovan used many of Pitino's coaching techniques and had the chance to face his mentor early in his first season.

He won the Southern Conference North Division title and was the 1995 Southern Conference Coach of the Year. Donovan's Marshall team compiled a 35-20 record over the two seasons.

Donovan then became a head coach at the University of Florida, leading the team from 1996 to 2015. Florida's athletic director was confident Donovan could build up the program, giving him a six-year contract. After some mediocre years, Donovan finally found success during the 1998-99 season. The Gators went 22-9, starting a streak of 16 consecutive 20-win seasons.

The 1999-2000 season was Florida's first regular-season SEC Championship and their second Final Four appearance. They defeated North Carolina in the semifinals but lost to Michigan State in the NCAA Championship. Donovan's tenure from 2001 to 2005 was mired with underperformance in the NCAA Tournament, but that all changed in 2005-06.

The Gators had a lineup consisting of Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Taurean Green, and Lee Humphrey. They won the SEC tournament championship and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They beat UCLA 73-57 in the National Championship. The entire starting lineup said that they would return the following season. Unsurprisingly, they made another run at the Final Four. They defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes to win back-to-back titles.

Billy Donovan's NBA coaching career

Chicago Bulls for the 1st time in years actually hired a respectable coach in Billy Donovan. Arturas Karnisovas is off to a great start making this Chicago Bulls organization respectable again after years of torment having to deal with VDNs, Freds and Boylens coaching this team. pic.twitter.com/uWK2LdAQaP — Chicago Bulls Rumors (@chicagobullsbot) September 22, 2020

Donovan had an agreement to coach the Orlando Magic in 2007, but after an introductory press conference decided to go back on the deal and return to Florida. As part of the deal, Donovan agreed that he wouldn't coach in the NBA for the next five years. Donovan returned to Florida but didn't reach the same level of success as the back-to-back titles.

Donovan finally jumped to the NBA in 2015, becoming the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a five-year deal worth nearly $30 million.

He led the Thunder to the conference finals in his first season but failed to get past the first round during the rest of his tenure. The two sides couldn't agree on a contract extension, and Donovan finished his Thunder career with a 243-157 record.

Donovan signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Chicago Bulls on Sept. 22, 2020. He has missed the playoffs in two of his three seasons, and the Bulls roster is transitioning. Once the rebuild begins, Donovan hopes to prove to be the right man for the job.

Donovan is among the most successful coaches in the 21st century with his college and professional accolades. Nevertheless, was Billy Donovan's net worth in 2023 a surprise?