The Chicago Bulls are running it back for the 2023-24 season with a relatively similar roster to a team that missed the playoffs in the Eastern Conference last year and finished under .500. What changes can we expect in Chicago as the Bulls head into training camp? Here are three burning questions the Bulls need to get a grip on heading into the 2023-24 season.

3. What are the Bulls doing here?

Really, though. What's the plan moving forward? Non-contenders rarely hold on to 34-year-old wings like DeMar DeRozan, or pay major money to a player who can't at least carry them to a postseason appearance (Zach LaVine). You can empathize with Chicago for the Lonzo Ball deal not working out due to injury as he would have really tied the room together, but at some point, you have to move on and find some direction. Are the Bulls rebuilding? Are the Bulls contending? It's awfully hard to tell what the plan is after an offseason that featured no major moves or anything close to it.

There's value to keeping a core together and banking on improved chemistry, but the Bulls look like sweep fodder for the best teams in the East more than anything else. The only real wrong decision for Chicago right now is indecision.

2. Does anyone want Zach LaVine?

While finding a trade partner for DeMar DeRozan is a more pressing issue with his contract expiring after this season, the Bulls would be wise to at least put the feelers out for LaVine and see if anyone is willing to take on his max contract. Chicago would be a lot closer to financial freedom if they were able to get out of LaVine's deal which runs through the 2026-27 season.

Would a team like Orlando, who has two large short-term contracts in Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, speed up their rebuild and make a trade for LaVine?

Would the Knicks trade RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier's expiring deal to the Bulls to reunite LaVine with Tom Thibodeau?

There could be options out there while hope springs eternal around the league during training camp. Figuring out what LaVine's market is should be the first trade domino if the Bulls want to rebuild and get off the treadmill of mediocrity.

1. Who needs minutes in this backcourt?

The Bulls have a big hodgepodge of a backcourt right now, with multiple talented guards who don't appear to blend all that well together. Alex Caruso is one of the best defensive players in the league, but his shooting limitations make him difficult to play with Ayo Dosunmo, who shot 31 percent from behind the arc last year. LaVine and DeRozan both need a full starter's worth of minutes, but figuring out whether Coby White or Patrick Williams better complement them is something worth experimenting with.

Chicago's best defensive lineup last year featured DeRozan at the 4, which is something the Bulls should try out more during training camp. A lineup of White, Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic last year was +24.2 in net efficiency according to Cleaning The Glass, but only played 116 minutes together. Creating more minutes for Caruso, White, and Dosunmo should be a priority, and moving DeRozan to the 4 more frequently might best accomplish that.

Even if they don't pull the trigger on a rebuild, the Bulls need to do something drastic to break this cycle, and training camp is the perfect time to figure out exactly what that drastic move should be.