The Bulls are starting off the NBA in-season tournament against the Nets, and Zach LaVine received a positive update for the game.

After a long offseason, the NBA is back, and the first two weeks of action have been a lot of fun. The season, and the NBA, is going to see a new twist on Friday as group play begins for the NBA in-season tournament. One game on Friday night that is part of the tournament is between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets. These two squads will battle it out to begin group play at the United Center in Chicago, and it's expected to be a great game. The Bulls are coming into this game with a 2-3 record, and the Nets are coming in with a 2-2 record. The Bulls are narrow 3.5-point favorites.

On Saturday, the Bulls took on the Detroit Pistons and lost badly, as the Pistons ended up winning 118-102. One bright spot for the Bulls in the game was Zach LaVine as he put up a masterful performance dropping 51 points. It wasn't enough, but it was still a great game from the Bulls star.

Zach LaVine has been battling a back injury of late, and it was unclear whether or not he would be good to go for their game against the Nets. However, he recently received a positive update. LaVine is now listed as probable for the contest, according to an article from Sports Illustrated.

This is great news for the Bulls. With the way that the group worked out for Chicago in this tournament, they have a decent shot at finishing in one of the top two spots. Having LaVine play in this game would certainly go a long way in that becoming a reality.