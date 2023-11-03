Bulls star Zach LaVine cleared the air on a mysterious meeting that occurred earlier this season, sharing key details.

The Chicago Bulls lost 114-105 to the Dallas Mavericks last night. Chicago is now 2-3 on the season.

Recently a trade scenario for Zach LaVine was doused in hot water. The Bulls' in-season tournament schedule was revealed, leading to a bold prediction.

Following the Bulls' season opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Coach Billy Donovan said a team meeting had occurred.

According to LaVine, the ‘meeting' in question was something different.

“A team meeting is when guys collectively call themselves in and talk about things,” LaVine said to Yahoo Sports. “We didn’t have a team meeting, I think it’s a basketball conversation.”

Players Meeting or Team Meeting?

LaVine seemed to indicate that the coaches were not a part of the meeting.

“You get your ass kicked on the first day and we’re having conversations from top to bottom,” he said.

“If we don’t want the coaches in there while we are talking, that’s not a team meeting, it’s players talking amongst ourselves. I don’t know if coach got that misunderstood or not.”

Bulls' LaVine Confident Despite Struggles

The high-flying Bulls guard remains confident. The Bulls led eventual NBA runner-up Miami in the play-in tournament last season before blowing a late lead.

LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring this season, followed by DeMar DeRozan in second place.

“You know, we’re on our third year now, and I’ve been saying since training camp: It’s time to put pen to paper,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports. “If it don’t work, we understand the business of basketball. We have three All-Star players. We gotta make this work, from top to bottom. It’s not just the players. We gotta make this click.”