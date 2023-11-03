The NBA In-Season Tournament is upon us! Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Bulls prediction and pick.

The first set of 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament games is upon us with the Chicago Bulls hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bulls prediction and pick.

Chicago is currently 2-3 on the young season so far. They lost their most recent game to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, 114-105. Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic posted the first 20-20 game of the season with 21 points and 20 rebounds. It's also his first 20-20 outing since joining the Bulls. Zach LaVine led all Bulls scorers with 22 points. DeMar DeRozan struggled from the field, going just 5-of-13 for 16 points, but he did tally seven assists on the night.

Meanwhile, the Nets have split their first four games of the regular season so far. They won their most recent game in the form of a 109-105 comeback victory over the sputtering Miami Heat. Brooklyn rallied from a 16-point deficit at one point in the third quarter to stay undefeated on the road this season. Armoni Brooks, fresh off a G-League call-up, provided a massive spark off the bench for the Nets. Brooks, who last played in the NBA in April 2022, scored 17 points and was a plus-30 in 16 minutes.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Bulls Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Local TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets enter Friday's game against Chicago as slight underdogs. They have won two straight amidst their four-game road trip and would want to end it on a high note by winning their In-Season Tournament opener.

Brooklyn's offense has been humming to begin the year and that is thanks in large part due to the early-season explosion of third-year guard Cam Thomas. Though he slowed down in their game against the Heat (13 points on 4-of-19 shooting), Thomas averaged 33 points per game on 61.4 percent shooting through the first three games of the season.

Nonetheless, Thomas hasn't just been a one-man wrecking crew. The Nets boast the 6th-best offense in the NBA so far (115.6 OFFRTG) and rank 2nd in true shooting percentage (61.5 percent) as a team. They are also No. 2 in three-point shooting percentage and 5th in assists per game.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn believes his players are all in on the new tournament, so expect them to take the opener seriously.

Despite its early-season success, Brooklyn is dealing with a ton of injuries to begin the year. Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) and Cameron Johnson (left calf strain) are both still out. Spencer Dinwiddie (left ankle sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip contusion) are also listed as questionable ahead of Friday's tilt.

Nonetheless, the Nets have gone 4-0 against the spread so far this season and 3-1 on the over/under.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are the favorites entering Friday's game, perhaps by virtue of being the home team. Nonetheless, this team still has a lot of talent on paper with three All-Star caliber players in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic leading the way.

Despite their offense and defense ranking in the 20s, Chicago has done a great job taking care of the ball (4th least turnovers per game), which has generated more scoring opportunities for the team (4th in FGA per game). At the same time, they are also 1st in forcing turnovers, which in turn has ranked them second in opponent's FGA. The Bulls did have the 5th best defensive rating last season, so it could be only a matter of time before they pick it up on that end of the floor.

LaVine has led the Bulls in scoring so far with an average of 24.0 points per game, while DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points per contest. Meanwhile, Vucevic struggled to start the season but has picked it up over his last two, where he is averaging 22.5 points and 18.5 rebounds

LaVine is listed as probable due to back spasms, but he should be ready to go.

On the season, Chicago has gone 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 on the over/under.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to predict, but I think the Nets are able to cover the spread and even potentially come away with the win. Brooklyn's offense has been humming and this roster seems to be more playing connected than Chicago's, who already had a player's only meeting after the first game of the season.

Go for the over as well, as this could be an interesting back-and-forth affair between two well-matched teams.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-110), Over: 222 (-110)