Zach LaVine has enshrined himself as one of the top scorers in Chicago Bulls history, joining the likes of NBA legend Michael Jordan among four other players in the process.

With 46.1 seconds left in the first half of Chicago's game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, LaVine knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner as he reached the milestone of 10,000 points scored as a Bull.

He became the sixth player in franchise history to achieve the feat, per Chicago Sports Network. He joins the exclusive class of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Luol Deng, and Jerry Sloan as a result.

How Zach LaVine, Bulls performed against Warriors

Despite the historic achievement, that was the only positive for Zach LaVine and the Bulls as they couldn't keep up with the Warriors' offense.

Having competed with Golden State as they led 64-63 at halftime, Chicago regressed offensively in the second half. The Warriors outscored them 68-42 in the last 24 minutes, cruising to a 131-106 victory at home.

LaVine led the team in scoring with 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Guard Josh Giddey came next with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Ayo Dosunmu put up 13 points off the bench.

However, their defense struggled as Golden State saw seven players score in double-digits. Stephen Curry finished with 21 points and seven assists, Quinten Post contributed with 20 points and five rebounds, Gui Santos had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins provided 17 points and seven rebounds.

Chicago fell to 19-26 on the season, struggling to find consistency as they remain 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, causing trade rumors surrounding LaVine and other key players as potential hard decisions could soon be made regarding the team's future.

The Bulls have four games left in the month of January, facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27, Boston Celtics on Jan. 29, and Toronto Raptors on Jan. 31.