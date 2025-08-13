Beyoncé is now a Primetime Emmy winner.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer won her first Primetime Emmy for her Christmas Day halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game last season. The Beyoncé Bowl won for Outstanding Costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming on Tuesday (Aug. 12). The Cowboy Carter creator shares the award with members of the costume department, including: costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and head of workroom Timothy White. Beyoncé is credited as a costume designer as well.

However, this could just be the beginning of Beyoncé's Primetime Emmy dominance as the “Beyoncé Bowl” is also nominated for outstanding variety special (live) and outstanding directing for a variety special.

The Beyoncé Bowl was the first time the singer had performed her Grammy-winning album, which serves as Act II of “a three-act project” the megastar has forecasted in 2022.

Act I, which is titled Renaissance, was released in 2023 and won Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. When she won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award, it solidified her as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins.

Cowboy Carter which is the singer's first full-length country project, won Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“II Most Wanted”), and the coveted Album Of The Year which is the singer's first AOTY win. Now, with the Cowboy Carter wins under her belt, Beyoncé has a total of 35 Grammy wins.

Beyoncé was visibly stunned when she won the award and paid homage to the country artists before her for the win.

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent,” Beyoncé said. “Wow, I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I still am in shock, so thank you so much for this honor.”

The singer followed up her Cowboy Carter era with a tour containing 32 shows from April 28 to July 26, 2025 which spanned across nine cities in the US and Europe. The Cowboy Carter tour is the highest-grossing country music tour in history with a total gross of $407.6 million, according to Boxscore per Billboard.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 14, 2025 at 8:00 ET.