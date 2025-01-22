The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching as teams either look to improve or shed salary and part ways with certain players. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is one star who has had his name in the rumor mill many times before and as he continues to play well in 2024-25, rival teams are calling the Bulls to see his availability.

Via Shams Charania:

“Sources said the Bulls have been receiving calls from teams on two key players: Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic,” Shams wrote.

“Rival executives have applauded a rejuvenated season from LaVine, who, in his 11th season, is shooting a career-high overall (51.4%) and on 3s (45%) while averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. LaVine has impressed the Bulls with his professionalism and leadership, a year after both sides scanned the market for trade opportunities.”

LaVine is having a very solid campaign and it's clear the Bulls aren't exactly going to be a contender anytime soon. Trading away DeMar DeRozan was the first sign and as Charania mentioned, Nikola Vucevic is one of the premier bigs who is expected to be moved by February 6. That would potentially leave LaVine as the lone star left in the Windy City.

The UCLA product is under contract through 2027-28 but he does have a player option next season. However, given his huge salary, it could be difficult to move Zach LaVine. He's making $43 million per season and it does appear this trade deadline could be quieter than ones in the past. Due to how much the veteran makes, the organization has had trouble generating any serious trade talks for him.

The Bulls are sitting in a Play-In spot right now with a 19-25 record. LaVine's 35 points on Monday helped his squad end a five-game losing skid. He leads Chicago with 24 ppg while Vooch is averaging 20.3.

They're back in action on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.