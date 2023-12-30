Could Zach LaVine return to the Bulls soon?

The Chicago Bulls have been getting by without star guard Zach LaVine, who is currently out with a foot injury. He hasn't played since November 28th due to the ailment, which has also put a damper on the trade rumors surrounding him. And while there's no timetable for his return, LaVine did take an important step towards getting back on the court in live-game situations on Friday.

Via Julia Poe:

Zach LaVine continuing both straight ahead and curved running today pic.twitter.com/fbnKZuuk8B — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) December 29, 2023

No issues with LaVine running and changing direction, which does signal that he isn't dealing with too much foot soreness anymore. The Bulls definitely need him considering they're 14-19 and have shown no signs of turning things around anytime soon. Head coach Billy Donovan previously hinted at Zach LaVine potentially returning at some point in January.

Earlier this week, Donovan also spoke on LaVine's rehab. Via NBC Sports Chicago:

“I think there’s going to be a steady increase on what he’s doing,” Donovan said. “Everything up to this point that he’s had to go through, he’s done a great job and the medical guys have done a great job. It feels like he’s progressing at the right state.”

If the Bulls are going to find LaVine a new home ahead of the February 8th trade deadline, it's important he plays before that. The former UCLA standout is having a down year, averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on a 33.6% clip from three-point land.

Donovan also explained that he's seen LaVine in good spirits since beginning his recovery:

“I think he’s a lot happier now because at least he can get on the court and run and he can do some shooting and workout,” Donovan said of Zach LaVine. “That’s probably the most frustrating part. These guys are so wired and trained to work out and work on their shooting, work on their game all the time. When that gets taken away from you for a period of time, you want to get back in the gym and start working out.

“He understands there has to be a process that he has to go through to keep ramping up. But he’s been in good spirits.”