The Bulls have been without Zach LaVine for a few games now, and Billy Donovan thinks he'll get an injury update later this week.

The Chicago Bulls haven't gotten off to a great start this season as they currently have a 7-14 record through 21 games. However, the season is young, and the Bulls still have some time to figure things out. They are in the middle of a crucial stretch right now as games 20-30 seem big in terms of solidifying what type of team they are, and Chicago has won two games in a row to start that stretch. There is a still a lot of work to do, but that's a step in the right direction.

Things didn't look good for the Bulls in those past two victories as they have been plagued by injuries, and one of their best players, Zach LaVine, is still out with a right foot injury. It's still unclear when he'll be back, but Chicago head coach Billy Donovan thinks that they will know more soon.

“I think probably Friday would be more of an update,” Billy Donovan told the media on Wednesday. “But pretty much all that I have is that I think he’s feeling better – I do think that. He hasn’t done anything as it relates to hard activity on the court. I think they’ve been trying to let the foot calm down and slowly build him back up. But we’ll probably know more, maybe towards the end of the week.”

Zach LaVine is once again having an impressive season as he is averaging 21 PPG so far this season. He is also averaging 4.9 RPG and 3.4 APG. He is certainly a key player on this Bulls team, but so far, Chicago is doing okay while he is out with his injury.