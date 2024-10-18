After an injury-riddled 2023-24 season, two-time Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is making the most of his tenure in the Windy City ahead of 2024-25. The 6-foot-5 former UCLA swingman struggled with right foot pain throughout the 2023-24 season. He eventually sprained his right ankle. LaVine last suited up in a game in January and had surgery on the foot in February. Many thought that would be the last time LaVine was seen in a Bulls uniform, with several NBA teams linked to him in trade talks. However, with the Bulls getting ready to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, LaVine is still on the roster. It appears that trade talks have stalled for the former All-Star. That means instead of seeing him in a new uniform, LaVine might be stuck in Chicago.

“I don’t think they can move LaVine during this year if they’re looking for value back,” said Tim MacMahon. “If they’re thinking they’re going to get a pick or picks back, and I don’t think it makes sense.”

“I just don’t think you can move a contract that big, basically, period,” replied Tim Bontempts. “I mean, look how hard it was for the Karl Anthony Towns trade to happen. Trying to trade a $50 million dollar contract for anybody right now, the way the aprons are and the way teams are up against it, is going to be difficult, even if there’s a bidding war for a player. Let alone if it’s a guy who people are iffy about.”

Why the Bulls might not move on from Zach LaVine

“Even forget the CBA stuff,” MacMahon chimed in. “I don’t think the Bulls can trade LaVine right now without attaching draft capital, and it does not make any sense for a team in a rebuild to attach draft capital to unload a guy.”

With LaVine set to make $43 million this season, a team interested in him would have to move heaven and earth to acquire him. As MacMahon noted, if Chicago wants to trade LaVine, it might cost them a draft pick to seal the deal. Moreover, the team acquiring LaVine would have to give up several pieces to make a trade financially viable. So, no matter what team LaVine ends up with, the on-court product is worse than before he arrived.

Things will remain in this awkward holding pattern for the Bulls and LaVine. Chicago wants the best return possible, and only so many teams are interested in acquiring him. A trade should come eventually. But it might not happen until closer to the NBA trade deadline.