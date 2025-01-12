The hot hand for the Chicago Bulls is sending a message to his critics. Zach LaVine wants people to know that he hears the criticism that's been leveled against him over the years, but it doesn't affect him.

“That’s what comes with the job,” LaVine said, per 670 The Score. “People are supposed to talk about you or have opinions about you. And if you’re not at that level, they wouldn’t talk about you at all.”

LaVine is lighting up the score sheet for the Bulls right now. The former UCLA basketball star has scored at least 30 points in five straight games. Chicago has three wins in those five games.

The Bulls are now 18-20 on the season, and LaVine's production has the team reportedly in trade talks with other teams for his services.

Inside Zach LaVine's crazy 2025 calendar year numbers

When the calendar turned into a new year on January 1, LaVine seemed to find something special. The Bulls guard started the year off right with a 32 point performance against the Washington Wizards on New Year's Day.

In the five game stretch, LaVine is averaging 32.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is also having a career-best season from the three-point line, making just north of 44 percent of his three-point attempts.

LaVine also has the respect and admiration of his teammates. The Bulls guard worked hard this offseason to rehab from a foot injury that cut short last year's campaign.

“I don’t understand why people talk down on him. I don’t get it. True professional,” Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said about LaVine, per Chicago Sports Network.

Chicago hasn't been able to capitalize as much as fans would like, from these outstanding performances. The Bulls are just 18-20 overall on the year, with the team's last game a win over Washington Friday. In that contest, LaVine went crazy once again on offense. He finished the game with 33 points in 33 minutes of action.

The team's two losses in this stretch have come against Washington and Indiana. Chicago is now sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. LaVine is leading the club in scoring, with 23.6 points a contest through 38 games.

Bulls management tried last season to quell rumors about a possible trade involving LaVine. It seems those rumors persist.

“I think we have a great relationship with Zach, a great relationship with his representation in Rich Paul,” Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in February 2024, per NBA.com. “I think we always work together, and I think his thoughts are always about the team. He’s trying to win. And he’s trying to win when he’s healthy.”

The Bulls hope LaVine can keep his hot hand going, when the team plays the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The game tips off at 3:30 ET.