CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Bulls picked up a big win at home on Saturday night as they were able to outlast the New York Knicks in a back-and-forth affair. The Knicks had a double-digit lead in the second half, but the Bulls never quit. Zach LaVine once again had a huge game for Chicago as he finished with 33 points, and head coach Billy Donovan was incredibly pleased with how his star performed in the 139-126 win.

Zach LaVine has been outstanding this season, and it continued on Saturday. He was all over the floor as he added four rebounds and seven assists to his 33 points, and he finished +7 on the day. Billy Donovan has been impressed by his unselfishness.

“I really appreciate the way he's playing and I think that he's gonna have situations where he has a matchup that he likes or the floor is spaced in a way and we want him to be able to do some of that,” Donovan told the media after the game. “Now, I think he's done a really terrific job of balancing himself and his teammates. I think one of the most underrated parts of Zach's game has always been his unselfishness. He tries to help folks, he tries to get guys shots, he advances it on the break when he sees guys open.”

Right now, LaVine is doing everything right offensively, and Donovan has been impressed.

“He really is an unselfish player and I think that he's really playing offensively all the way around,” Donovan continued. “He's getting to the rim, he's shooting threes and he's passing.”

LaVine was a big factor in the game and was a big reason why the Bulls got the win. Chicago is now 16-19 on the season, and they remain in 10th please in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls will return to action on Monday night as they will be back at home against the San Antonio Spurs.