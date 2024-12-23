The Denver Nuggets are trying to make improvements to their team, and one name that continues to come up is Zach LaVine. Even though the Nuggets may want LaVine, there's something that's keeping the Chicago Bulls from making the trade, according to Marc Stein.

“One potential trade iteration to surface as part of Denver's confirmed interest in Chicago's Zach LaVine is a swap that would bring LaVine and Torrey Craig to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji,” Stein wrote. “Yet the Bulls, league sources say, have balked at Nnaji's inclusion in such a trade. This is Year 1 of a four-year, $32 million contract for Nnaji that, while descending in value annually, runs through 2027-28.

“Denver has also weighed whether it is wiser to trade Porter for two players if the Nuggets indeed decided between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline that they are prepared to part with an organizational favorite.”

Porter has been a big part of the Nuggets' success, as he's a plus shooter and rebounder. If they trade Porter for LaVine, they'll miss some of his skill sets, but they'll get in return someone who can create his own shot, similar to Jamal Murray.

Nuggets want to improve their roster

At 15-11 and fifth in the Western Conference, the Nuggets believe that they can improve their roster to be better this season. After the turnaround of their roster the past two years, they're looking to make a big splash, but it's uncertain if they'll actually do something.

The Nuggets still have Nikola Jokic, one of the best players in the world who can do everything on the court. Jamal Murray has struggled throughout the season, but when he gets into a rhythm, it's hard to stop him offensively. The bench is the one area that the Nuggets should look to improve, but that's probably where a trade comes into place.

Right now, it seems like the Nuggets want to improve their starting lineup, and Zach LaVine is one of the players that they want. With what the Nuggets like to do on offense, it's hard to see how LaVine would fit in unless he's going to play the Michael Porter Jr. role, but in that case, you may as well keep him. The team may be better just trying to improve the bench, but it'll be interesting to see which players may be available around the league to help them in that department.