CHICAGO – Tuesday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons was an ugly one for the Chicago Bulls as they ended up losing by 40 points at home. The Bulls scored just 29 points in the first half, and the Pistons led by as many as 49 at one point in the game. The second half was much better for the Bulls, but this game was over at halftime. The Pistons went on to win 132-92, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called it what it is after the game: embarrassing.

“It's embarrassing when you're sitting there and that's happening, there's no question about it,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “I think our guys probably feel the same way. It's one of those things, to your point, on the home court, yeah. Who wants to go through that? Whether it be the players, the fans, the coaches, anybody.”

Donovan is right; it was embarrassing for the Bulls. The Pistons were up 71-29 at halftime, setting a new record for largest halftime lead in franchise history. It was an all-around disastrous night for the Bulls, and the physicality of the Pistons played a big part in the blowout loss.

“The physical part is something that we've always had a challenge with,” Donovan continued. “We're gonna have to find a way to fight through some of it. We do get overwhelmed physically with size and strength, we just do. In a game like that, something I'd like to see more of would be someone to take a charge. Something like that. These are the kinds of things that we get confronted with that we need to respond to, quite honestly.”

Now, the Bulls have to find a way to immediately regroup as they are taking on the Pistons again tomorrow at home. After that, the NBA All-Star break will begin. The Bulls need it as they have now lost seven of their last 10.