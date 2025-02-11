ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons (27-26) travel to the United Center on Tuesday to face the Chicago Bulls (22-31) in a key Eastern Conference matchup. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, are looking to extend their winning streak. Detroit’s balanced offense averages 113 points per game, but their defense will need to tighten up against Chicago’s high-scoring attack, which ranks seventh in the league at 116.6 points per game. The Bulls, anchored by Nikola Vucevic and Coby White, have struggled defensively, allowing 120.3 points per game, the second-worst in the NBA. Expect a competitive battle between these rivals.

Here are the Pistons-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Bulls Odds

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: CHSN, FDSDET, NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming matchup, thanks to a combination of recent momentum and key player performances. Detroit's resurgence has been fueled by the stellar play of Cade Cunningham, who has been on a tear lately. In his last outing against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham showcased his all-around brilliance with a triple-double performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. This level of production from their floor general has elevated the entire team's play, with the Pistons now sitting at a respectable 27-26 record. Additionally, the emergence of Malik Beasley as a lethal perimeter threat, averaging 3.8 made three-pointers per game (fourth in the NBA), provides Detroit with a crucial spacing element that will stretch Chicago's defense thin.

Conversely, the Chicago Bulls have been struggling to find consistency, evidenced by their 22-31 record. Their defensive woes are particularly concerning, as they're allowing a staggering 120.3 points per game, one of the worst marks in the league. This defensive vulnerability plays right into the hands of Detroit's improving offense. Furthermore, the Bulls' injury report is more extensive than the Pistons', with key players like Lonzo Ball and Adama Sanogo listed as questionable or out. The absence of these rotational pieces could severely impact Chicago's depth and ability to keep pace with Detroit's balanced attack. With the Pistons' recent home victory against the formidable Philadelphia 76ers, where they dominated with a 125-112 win, the team's confidence is soaring. This momentum, combined with Chicago's defensive struggles and injury concerns, sets the stage for a Detroit victory in what promises to be an exciting Central Division clash.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are poised to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming matchup, despite their recent struggles. The Bulls' offensive firepower, led by Coby White's impressive scoring run, gives them a significant edge. White has been on a tear lately, averaging 27 points per game over the last week and showcasing his ability to take over games when needed. Additionally, the Bulls' improved three-point shooting, ranking second in the league in total three-pointers made this season, will stretch Detroit's defense and create opportunities for easy baskets.

Defensively, the Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their ability to limit opponents' three-point shooting. They've held teams to 10 or fewer three-pointers in 16 games this season, ranking tied for third in the NBA in this category. This defensive prowess will be crucial against a Pistons team that has struggled with consistency, especially on the road. While Detroit has shown improvement, their recent loss to the Orlando Magic exposed weaknesses in their roster construction and ability to close out games. The Bulls' experience and home-court advantage at the United Center, where they've won five of their last ten games, should give them the edge needed to overcome the Pistons' young talent and secure a much-needed victory.

Final Pistons-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Pistons (27-26) enter this matchup as slight favorites against the struggling Bulls (22-31) at the United Center. Detroit's recent victory over the Hornets showcased their offensive prowess, shooting 48.9% from the field and dishing out 31 assists. The Bulls, coming off a loss to the Warriors, have been inconsistent defensively, allowing 120.3 points per game. While Chicago boasts strong three-point shooting, Detroit's balanced attack led by Cade Cunningham should give them the edge. The Pistons' ability to force turnovers (14.8 per game) could be crucial against a Bulls team prone to giveaways. Expect a close game, but Detroit should cover the -3.5 spread in a high-scoring affair.

Final Pistons-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)