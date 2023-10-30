The Chicago Bulls continue their road trip as they take on the Indiana Pacers Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls are off to a 1-2 start, and they have not looked great. They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder to open up the season, and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Their one win came against the Toronto Raptors. Zach Lavine is averaging 25.0 points per game. However, that is thanks to his 51-point outburst against the Detroit Pistons. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.3 points per game, as well. Lavine, and DeRozan are the only two players on the Bulls that average over 11.5 points per game. Only four total players on the Bulls average in the double digits.

Indiana is off to a 2-0 start this season, and they have looked good. The Pacers have won both games by more than 10 points, so the have been very good. Their two wins are against the Washington Wizards, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Haliburton is the best player on the team. He is averaging a double-double with 20.5 points, and 12.0 assists per game. Including Haliburton, seven different players on the Pacers are averaging in the double digits in the points category. Myles Turner leads the team with 10.0 rebounds per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pacers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Indiana

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Indiana

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Bulls have not done a good job scoring the basketball. Only two players average over 11.5 points per game. As a team, the Bulls average sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA. Chicago will need to win this game on the defensive end of the court. The Pacers are a good offensive team, and the Bulls need to find a way to shut them down. The Bulls are fourth in the NBA in steals per game, so they do take their chances and play aggressive defense. The aggressiveness needs to stay, but Chicago has to do a better job closing out on shooters, and stopping easy drives to the lane. If they can do that, and hold the Pacers to below 110 points, the Bulls will cover the spread.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls do not know how to score this season, but the Pacers do. Indiana put up 143 points in their first game, and 125 points in their second game. Indiana has been able to score the basketball with ease, and a lot it is because their ability to pass, and shoot. The Pacers lead the league in three point percentage 43.2) , and assists per game (37.0). This is going to be big for the Pacers against the Bulls. Chicago allows many threes to be taken, and made against them, so the drive-and-kick will be in play in this game. If the Pacers can just continue doing what they have been, they will cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have just not looked good this season. They get a lot of love because of Zach Lavine, DeMar Derozan, and Nikola Vucevic, but as a team, they have not meshed. The Pacers play very well as a team, and they look like a real threat in the Eastern Conference. Indiana is only 3.5 point favorites in this game, and I think that is a little to close. I think the Pacers win this game by at least four, and I would not be surprised to see it be a double-digit win.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-108), Under 228.5 (-110)