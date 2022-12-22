By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future.

As it turns out, there could be one underlying reason behind the unrest within the squad right now. According to an unnamed league executive, the players within the team have feelings of resentment with regard to the front office’s lack of activity during the offseason:

“There is a lot of frustration from the veterans on that team that they did not do anything this summer besides (Andre) Drummond and (Goran) Dragic,” said the executive, via Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “Look, they sat on a full bi-annual (exception, worth $4.1 million) and most of their midlevel ($7.3 million) and they took a beat-up team from last year and just ran it back. Because they did not want to go into the tax.

“In that locker room, they’re thinking, ‘Why did we sit on all that money?’ They could have gone for a big guy. They’re wondering about Patrick Williams, too, a good young player but not a guy who is helping them win now. They would not move him for (Rudy) Gobert, not for anyone. And he is giving you nine points and four rebounds, so … the bloom is off the rose there for them.”

To be fair, you can’t blame the Bulls for a lack of effort when they brought in DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to Chicago in recent years. They also signed Zach LaVine to a long-term extension which should, at least in theory, keep him with the team for the long haul. Right now, though, it’s looking like LaVine wants out. All the drama seems to centered around him right now, and it just feels like he wants to jump ship.

You also can’t disregard the fact that the front office ultimately passed on the opportunity to upgrade their roster over the summer. They had the opportunity to do so, but the front office ultimately failed to bring some much-needed help to Chicago during the offseason. Whether or not this will cause the downfall of this current squad now remains to be seen.