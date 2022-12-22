By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, and the turmoil within the team seems to stem from All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old no longer wants to remain in Chicago and that he might force his way out of the team. As it turns out, LaVine might already have a destination in mind.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to LaVine in the past as LeBron James and Co. look to add a superstar-caliber player to their squad. Apparently, LaVine is all for the idea of linking up with LeBron and Hollywood, and it seems that Zach has been working on this move for quite some time now:

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now,” said the league exec, via Sean Deveney of heavy.com. “The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

Could this all be part of a grand scheme? There were reports about a blow-up within the Bulls squad recently with his teammates reportedly airing their frustration toward LaVine. Is it possible that this is part of the two-time All-Star’s plan to force his way out of Chicago?

Zach LaVine is still under contract with the Bulls through 2027. However, with the way things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising if Chicago decides to pull the plug on his tenure with the team in the near future. The Lakers, among other teams, are surely monitoring this situation closely.