By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Zach LaVine amid his drama with the Chicago Bulls, per HoopsHype. The Bulls recently had a blowup during their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Frustration was reportedly directed at LaVine during the incident. Several teams, including the aforementioned Knicks, are monitoring the situation in case LaVine is made available in trade talks.

Zach LaVine responded to his reported ‘disconnect’ with the Bulls.

“I didn’t come up with the report,” said Zach LaVine. “It didn’t come from my mouth. It didn’t come from DeMar’s mouth. It didn’t come from Vooch’s. If I had something to say about the team, it would come from my mouth. That didn’t come from me. … I feel good about the team. Obviously, we’re frustrated cause we’ve lost some games. … It didn’t come from the horse’s mouth.”

LaVine also responded to the reported Bulls’ blowup altercation.

“Sometimes you need those conversations, from top to bottom. And you get through it. Everybody should be frustrated,” LaVine said.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were regarded as one of the NBA’s most impressive duos a season ago. The future seemed bright in Chicago with LaVine and DeRozan leading the charge. But injuries and underperformance have unfortunately told the Bulls’ 2022-2023 story.

A turnaround is not out of the cards. Chicago features enough talent to right the ship at some point. But if the Bulls continue dealing with drama and losing, Zach LaVine could be made available ahead of the trade deadline. And teams such as the Knicks will be waiting to make a deal.