The Chicago Bulls (31-32) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (40-21) as both teams try to mount a playoff run.
The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're ninth in the Eastern standings. They've gone 6-4 over the last 10 games, but they're on a mini-streak having won three consecutive outings. They're coming off a big clutch win over the Golden State Warriors and they'll look for four-straight on the road here.
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently leading the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western standings, just three games back of the lead. They're 5-5 over their last 10 games and have won three of their last four. They overcame a deficit and found the 122-116 win over the Rockets last game, so they'll look to build on that momentum here.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Clippers Odds
NBA Odds: Bulls-Clippers Odds
Chicago Bulls: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +320
Los Angeles Clippers: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -410
Over: 220.5 (-110)
Under: 220.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls are holding tight to the fringes of playoff contention and they're going to need to dig deep in this final stretch of the season if they want to secure their spot. They've been stellar over the last three games, taking down the Kings, Jazz, and Warriors all in succession. The common denominator has been DeMar DeRozan and his ability to help the Bulls finish the game with the lead. They've struggled to do so all season, but it's clear the results are there when they put together a solid fourth quarter.
The Bulls will be slight underdogs heading into this game and it'll be the first time they get a look at this Clippers squad. It'll be interesting to see the battle between Zubac and Vucevic in the paint, but expect the Bulls to play this game along the perimeters as they try to find their shot. Coby White has also been dialed-in from three-point range, so expect him to continue throwing up shots in this one.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have been up-and-down over the last few weeks and they're searching for a bit of consistency through this point of their schedule. They're still firmly in the race for the top spot in the West and the have one of the deepest lineups in the conference. Last game, they went down 20 points to the Houston Rockets mid-way through the second quarter, but managed to show their resilience and came away with the win. It was another comeback win and it's clear this team can turn up the heat whenever they want to.
The Clippers will head into this game with a 21-8 home record, going 15-14 ATS in those games. They're also just 3-9 ATS over the last 12, but it's still been translating into wins for them. Against the Bulls, the Clipper have gone 7-1 over the last eight meetings and while this is their first of the season, the Clippers should be the better team on paper here as the favorites.
Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden combined for 70 points in the Clippers' last win agains the Rockets and there's not many Bulls' defenders that can manage all three scorers at once. Leonard has been insanely efficient this season and his recent play is a sign he's dialing-in ahead of the Playoffs.
The Bulls, on the other hand, have seen some recent success over the last few weeks and DeMar DeRozan has been putting the team on his back. If Ivica Zubac isn't able to go for LA, it could open up the paint for a potential big night from either Nikola Vucevic or Andre Drummond. Either way, the Bulls will have to find consistent scoring lanes if they want a chance here.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Los Angeles Clipper to get the win at home. Still, this should shape up to be a good game for DeRozan as he returns home, so don't expect the Bulls to go quietly in this one. Let's take the Clippers to cover at home.
Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -9 (-110)