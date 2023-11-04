The Bulls (2-4) visit the Nuggets (5-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Nuggets prediction and pick.

We're back with another prediction and pick as we round out Saturday's NBA slate with a nightcap in Colorado. The Chicago Bulls (2-4) will take on the defending champion Denver Nuggets (5-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls find themselves at 2-4 after losing their last two consecutive games. They dropped their first In-Season Tournament game last night to the Brooklyn Nets as they failed to hit crucial shots down the stretch. Now, they'll hit the road and visit the Denver Nuggets as sizable underdogs, hoping to build some kind of momentum as the season picks up.

The Denver Nuggets are cruising along at 5-1 and recently got back on track with a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic had yet another near triple-double as he continues to baffle everyone with his passing abilities. With Jamal Murray fully back into the fold, the Nuggets should have a clear path to the NBA Finals if they can stay healthy.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Nuggets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +8.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-112)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have been struggling to start the season and it's certainly not a great early indicator for what fans have seen thus far. While the Bulls had a ton of chances to make changes in the offseason, they return this year will a similar lineup and the same issues that plagued them a year ago. The Bulls are only competitive when both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LeVine are scoring in tandem. When one of them struggles, the offense begins to fall apart and they have trouble contending with teams late in games. While they've done a good job at cutting deficits, it's often a case of “too little, too late” for the Chicago Bulls.

To win this game, they'll need Nikola Vucevic to have a solid game scoring the ball and containing Nikola Jokic on defense. Vucevic typically plays Nikola Jokic well, but he'll have to be aggressive in rebounding the ball and not allowing second-chance buckets under the rim. Vucevic is vital to the success of this Bulls team and his matchup with Jokic will be the one to watch for in this game.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Denver Nuggets are looking very similar to their form from a year ago and they're seeing immediate contributions from players like Michel Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. They're still led by the duo of Jokic and Murray, but it makes the Nuggets even more dangerous when they can look towards scorers off the bench. Christian Braun continues to be a great development for them off the bench and splashed 3/3 on his threes in their last game against the Mavericks. When Nikola Jokic is flirting with a triple-double each night, this team becomes very hard to stop for four quarters.

The Nuggets will have the advantage here in being the more complete team. They run their offense with much more efficiency and they're the more talented team on defense. This Chicago Bulls team is defined by their hot and cold stretches during games, so expect the Nuggets to keep it consistent and stay cool when the Bulls' shooters eventually find their stroke. With his passing ability, look for Nikola Jokic to carve up the Bulls defense.

Final Bulls-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This game should be exciting for as long as it can stay close. The Denver Nuggets are playing much better basketball right now and have arguably the best player in the NBA on their roster. If the Bulls are lazy in the paint and fail to rebound the ball, expect Jokic to have a triple-double rebounding and passing the ball tonight. The only way the Bulls can cover this spread is if they hit their shots through all four quarters and see a solid game out of Nikola Vucevic.

Final Bulls-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-112)