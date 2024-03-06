The Chicago Bulls are on the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Check out our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bulls will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, so they could be a little tired heading into this one. Chicago has already played the Warriors once this season, and they lost by nine points. The Bulls did put up 131 points in the loss, though. DeMar DeRozan led the team with 39 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the game. Coby White had 25 points and seven assists, as well. As a team, the Bulls shot over 58 percent from the field, and they made 18 threes. For this game, the Bulls should be healthy besides the obvious injuries of Zach Lavine and Patrick Williams.
The Warriors are playing well, and they take on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. In their win over the Bulls earlier this season, they put up 140 points. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 57 points and 13 threes made. Jonathan Kuminga had 24 points off the bench, as well. As a team, the Warriors made 20 threes, and shot over 50 percent from the field. For this game, the Warriors are healthy and ready to go.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Warriors Odds
Chicago Bulls: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Golden State Warriors: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Bay Area
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls have been getting good games from Coby White and DeMar DeRozan. Chicago needs them to have a good game in this one. With both Lavine and Williams out, the Bulls are down two starters. DeRozan and White are going to be the key to this game. As long as they have good games, the Bulls will be able to cover the spread.
Chicago needs to get to that 115-point mark. The Warriors allow more than that per game this season, so the Bulls should be able to get there. When the Bulls score at least 115 points this season, they are 18-6. One of those losses was against the Warriors, but scoring 115+ will help them cover the spread.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors live and die by the three-ball, and they are very good at it. Since February 1, the Warriors have made 15.1 threes per game. That is 45 points contributed from beyond the arc, and they should be able to make way more than that in this one. The Bulls allow the most threes made per game, so the Warriors making 20 in the first matchup is no surprise. Chicago really struggles to close out on shooters, and the Warriors need to take advantage. If they can knock down their shots, they will cover the spread.
The Warriors should not have a problem limiting the Bulls in this game. Chicago has averaged just 113.0 points per game in their last 10 games. Chicago putting up 131 on the Warriors in the first matchup seems like a fluke. When the Warriors allow less than 115 points this season, they are 24-5. If the Warriors can keep the Bulls under that point total, they will win this game.
Final Bulls-Warriors Prediction & Pick
Both teams are coming off a game the night before, so that is not an advantage for anybody. However, the Bulls do have to hop on a jet and get to San Francisco. For that reason, and the Warriors' ability to get hot from deep, I am going to take Golden State to cover the spread.
Final Bulls-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -7 (-110)