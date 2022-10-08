BYU football: 3 bold Cougars predictions for Week 6 game vs. Notre Dame

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season is here, and a rare neutral site game along with it. No. 16 BYU and Notre Dame meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a big primetime showdown on Saturday. This game is one of the most interesting of the weekend, so let’s make some BYU football bold predictions.

This is the first meeting between the two independents since 2013, and the first since at a neutral site. BYU has had a strong 4-1 start to the season, save for a 41-20 loss to Oregon in Week 3. The Cougars are hoping to prove they’re among the best teams in the country, and a win on Saturday would greatly strengthen their case.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame got off to a rough start to the season, losing its first two games to Ohio State and Marshall and falling out of the top 25. The Fighting Irish have rebounded since then with two straight wins. Most recently, Marcus Freeman’s squad upset then-undefeated North Carolina 45-32 on the road last Saturday.

Both teams are out to prove something in this game, and it should be a battle until the final whistle. With that out of the way, here are some bold predictions for BYU football in this showdown.

3. BYU intercepts Drew Pyne twice

BYU’s defense has been pretty solid this season, especially against the pass. The Cougars are allowing just 335.4 yards per game, including 175.6 through the air, which ranks top 20 in the country. They also have four interceptions so far, with linebackers Ben Bywater and Max Tooley having two each.

Since taking over the starting job for the injured Tyler Buchner, Pyne has been very safe with the ball. Pyne has just one interception in 61 pass attempts, while Buchner had two in 50 attempts. His ball security has helped the Irish turn their around after an 0-2 start.

However, the Cougars are the best passing defense Pyne has seen by far. Both California and North Carolina have passing defenses outside the top 100 in the country, so Pyne hasn’t had a true test yet. BYU should give the quarterback a rude awakening, and the Cougars will force multiple turnovers in this game.

2. Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney both have over 100 receiving yards

BYU football received great news on Saturday morning, courtesy of ESPN’s Pete Thamel. According to the insider, the Cougars will have both Nacua and Romney, their top two receivers, for the first time this season. Nacua has only played in two games this season and Romney in one, and having them both available is a huge boost for the Cougars.

Sources: For the first time this season, BYU is expected to have both of its star receivers, Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney, healthy for a game. The Cougars play Notre Dame in Las Vegas. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

The two receivers have very similar stats this season, with four catches for about 50 yards each, but they proved how vital they are to the offense last season. Nacua led the team with 805 yards and six touchdowns, while Romney followed close behind with 594 yards and three scores.

With both receivers on the field, BYU’s offense has an entirely new dimension to it. Quarterback Jaren Hall will appreciate having his top two targets back, and they could be in for big games. Both could reach triple digit yardage, and they may find the end zone as well.

1. BYU pulls off the big win in Las Vegas

Despite BYU football being the higher-ranked team with the better record, Notre Dame is actually the favorite in this game. FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Irish by 3.5 points, and ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 69.7% chance to win.

Those odds feel disrespectful to the Cougars. This is a strong, veteran-filled team that can hang with almost any team in the country. They’ll be ready for this game, and they’ll come home with a big statement win.