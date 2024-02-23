It is a Big 12 showdown as BYU and Kansas State face off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU- Kansas State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
BYU comes into the game sitting at 19-7 on the year, with a 7-6 conference record. That places them sixth in the Big 12 and ranked 25th in the nation. They have won three of their last four games, and last time out, pulled an upset. They were coming off being upset by Oklahoma State and then faced Baylor. Baylor used a strong second-half run to secure the win, taking the 78-71 victory.
Meanwhile, Kansas State is 15-11 on the year, and 5-8 in conference play. They have lost seven of their last eight games. Kansas State has been facing tough competition, losing to ranked teams such as Iowa State, Oklahoma, and BYU in their first meeting. They were also upset by Oklahoma State, but they also upset Kansas 75-70
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: BYU-Kansas State Odds
BYU: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -134
Kansas State: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +112
Over: 147.5 (-105)
Under: 147.5 (-105)
How to Watch BYU vs. Kansas State
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: Big 12 Network/ ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win
BYU is ranked 15th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 53rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU is currently 14th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting second in the nation in assists per game on the year. Jaxson Robinson leads the team in points per game this year. He comes into the game with 13.9 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevin Knell is second on the team with 11.6 points per game. Further, three other players sit with over ten points per game. Also, Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa have been great in the passing game. Hall comes in with 4.9 assists per game while Khalifa comes in with 4.2 assists per game this year.
BYU has been solid on the glass this year, sitting ninth in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Further, they are fifth in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Noah Waterman leads the way here, with 5.8 rebounds per game. Spencer Johnson is second with 5.7 rebounds per game. Still, BYU has two other players with over four rebounds per game this year.
BYU is 76th in the nation in opponent points per game on the year. They are also 58th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. BYU is also eighth in the nation in scoring margin this year, sitting with a +14.4 differential per game this year. Spencer Johnson leads the team with one steal per game but also has 1.4 turnovers per game.
Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas State comes in sitting 71st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 181st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas State is 219th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 239th in effective field goal percentage. Cam Carter leads the way this year, with 15.2 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Tylor Perry comes in with 15.1 points per game this year but is not shooting great at just 34.8 percent this year. He is leading the team in assists this year with 4.6 assists per game. Finally, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field.
Kansas State is 64th in the nation in rebounds per game but sits 278th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Still, they are 59th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. This is led by Arthur Kaluma, who comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team is David N'Guessan, who has 6.7 rebounds per game, with almost three per game on the offensive glass.
Kansas State is allowing 68.8 points per game this year, 60th in the nation. Cam Carter has been great, coming in with 1.5 steals per game this year, while also having .7 blocks per game this year. Further, Tylor Perry comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year.
Final BYU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick
Kansas State has been bad as of late. They continue to struggle and are losing a lot. Still, they have covered three of their last four, after missing five straight games. BYU has covered just three times in their last seven, and only once in their last four games. They did not cover last time against Kansas State, sitting at an 11-point favorite on the road, and winning by just six. Still, BYU should win this game, but it could be by another slim margin.
Final BYU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: BYU -2.5 (-105) or Over 1475. (-105)