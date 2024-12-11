ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between CA Baptist and California. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a CA Baptist-San Diego State prediction and pick.

California Baptist faces a daunting challenge against #23 San Diego State at Viejas Arena on Wednesday. The Lancers, led by star guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (averaging 21.7 points per game), will attempt to secure their first-ever ranked win in the DI era. San Diego State boasts the nation's top field goal percentage defense, allowing just 34.6% shooting and blocking 7.0 shots per game. The Aztecs, coming off impressive wins against Houston and Creighton, feature a nearly rebuilt roster with transfers Nick Boyd, Wayne McKinney III, and Jared Coleman-Jones. With San Diego State's defensive prowess and home-court advantage, California Baptist faces a significant uphill battle in this high-stakes matchup.

Here are the CA Baptist-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: CA Baptist-San Diego State Odds

CA Baptist: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +920

San Diego State: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch CA Baptist vs. San Diego State

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why CA Baptist Will Cover The Spread/Win

California Baptist has a compelling case to upset San Diego State in their upcoming matchup, driven by their offensive capabilities and recent performances. The Lancers have demonstrated resilience and scoring depth, with Daniels Jr. leading the charge at 21.7 points per game. Daniels' ability to score efficiently, despite shooting 38.6% from the field, provides a consistent offensive threat that can challenge San Diego State's defense. Additionally, California Baptist's recent games, such as their narrow 79-77 loss to SMU, highlight their ability to compete against strong opponents, with Kendal Coleman scoring a career-high 32 points in that contest.

Moreover, California Baptist's versatility and adaptability on the court could be pivotal against San Diego State. The Lancers have shown they can adjust their game plan effectively, as seen in their overtime victory against Fresno State and their high-scoring win over LIU. Their ability to capitalize on fast-break opportunities and score in the paint will be crucial in exploiting any defensive lapses by San Diego State. If California Baptist can maintain their offensive rhythm and tighten their defense, they stand a strong chance of pulling off an upset against the Aztecs, leveraging their recent momentum and strategic playmaking.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is primed to dominate California Baptist in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their exceptional defensive prowess and strategic depth. The Aztecs lead the entire NCAA in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 34.6% per game, a statistic that will pose significant challenges for California Baptist's offense. With players like Nick Boyd, who is averaging 12.6 points per game, and emerging talents like Miles Byrd and BJ Davis, San Diego State boasts a versatile lineup capable of disrupting the Lancers' game plan.

Furthermore, the Aztecs' recent success, including a Final Four appearance and National Championship berth in 2023, demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure. Their defensive intensity is further amplified by ranking second nationally with 7.0 blocks per game, led by redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath, who averages 3.4 blocks per game. Coach Brian Dutcher's system has consistently produced competitive teams, and this season is no exception. With a nearly rebuilt roster featuring three players averaging over 12 points per game and a commitment to defensive excellence, San Diego State is well-positioned to overwhelm California Baptist and secure a decisive victory.

Final CA Baptist-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State, ranked No. 23, is favored to defeat California Baptist in their upcoming matchup, thanks to their balanced offensive attack and formidable home-court advantage. The Aztecs, with a 6-2 record, have shown resilience against top-tier opponents, securing wins over then-No. 21 Creighton and then-No. 6 Houston. Their depth is a significant asset, as highlighted by coach Brian Dutcher's ability to rely on multiple players to step up in crucial moments. Nick Boyd, leading the team with 12.6 points per game, exemplifies this depth alongside Miles Byrd and BJ Davis.

California Baptist faces a tough challenge, especially given their recent inconsistency and reliance on Dominique Daniels Jr., who averages 21.7 points per game. While Daniels is a formidable scorer, the Lancers' supporting cast has struggled to provide consistent offense, as seen in their loss to UCF where no other player scored more than six points. San Diego State's defense, which excels at limiting opponents' shooting percentages, will likely focus on containing Daniels to disrupt Cal Baptist's rhythm. With their strong home performance and strategic depth, San Diego State is well-positioned to cover the -14.5 spread and secure a decisive victory against the Lancers.

Final CA Baptist-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -14.5 (-110), Over 135.5 (-115)