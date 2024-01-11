Stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers lead the list of midseason contenders.

The midseason top 25 list for the John R. Wooden Award was announced Wednesday, featuring some of the most notable players in women's college basketball. The Wooden Award, known for recognizing the most outstanding player in college basketball annually, has highlighted several notable names in its latest list, and leading the pack are Iowa's Caitlin Clark, LSU's Angel Reese, and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Clark, who won the national player of the year award in 2023, continues to showcase her exceptional skills on the court. Bueckers, the national player of the year in 2021, remains a formidable force for UConn. Angel Reese, who stood out as the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, is also making headines with her impressive performances.

This year's list is remarkable not only for the established stars it features but also for the inclusion of three freshmen: Mikaylah Williams from LSU, Hannah Hidalgo from Notre Dame and JuJu Watkins from USC.

The list encompasses a diverse group of 25 candidates from various universities, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Other notable mentions include Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley from Virginia Tech, Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice from UCLA, and Cameron Brink from Stanford, among others. LSU, the defending national champion, boasts three players on the list – Reese, Williams, and Aneesah Morrow, highlighting the team's depth and talent.

The selection process will continue to evolve as the season progresses. A late-season list of 20 players will be determined in early February, followed by a national ballot of 15 later in the month. This process ensures that even players who didn't make the midseason list can still be considered for the final ballot.

The culmination of this process will see voters selecting a 10-player All-American Team and, ultimately, the Wooden Award winner later in the spring.