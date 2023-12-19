Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, with their groundbreaking achievements, have transformed women's basketball.

In a year marked by impressive performances in women's college basketball, two stars have risen above the rest: Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark and LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese. Their exceptional contributions on and off the court have earned them the title of The Sporting News Athletes of the Year for 2023.

The honor places them in the company of sports icons like LeBron James and Tom Brady. Their achievements are not just a testament to their individual talents but also a reflection of the growing prominence and appeal of women's basketball.

Caitlin Clark's record-breaking journey and Angel Reese's powerful performances

Caitlin Clark, known for her extraordinary scoring ability, is on the verge of a historic achievement. If she maintains her current form, she is expected to surpass Kelsey Plum of Washington as the leading career scorer in Division I women’s history. Her skills aren't limited to scoring; she’s predicted to rank among the top six in career assists, a rare feat for a player also dominating the scoring charts.

“Caitlin plays with a confidence that other people don’t really possess. Or, if they possess it, they don’t want to show it, for some reason,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, via Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News. “She loves the game, and she wants to show that off. I think you have to have that kind of confidence in yourself in order to perform the way she does.”

Angel Reese's accolades are equally impressive. As the reigning Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s Final Four and a first-team All-American, Reese has shown remarkable consistency. Last season, she ranked second nationwide in rebounding and fifth in scoring. Her record-breaking 34 double-doubles in a single season, including her performance in the title game, set a new NCAA benchmark.

“Seeing Angel Reese play is a thing of beauty,” Nancy Lieberman, a renowned figure in women’s basketball, said. “And I’m not just talking about the outer beauty that the fans see. There’s a beauty in her game and her tenacity. She had such a mentality for greatness. Angel Reese has such an incredible amount of privilege – I don’t call it pressure, I call it privilege – to uplift this game for so many generations. She’s very special.”

Impact beyond the hardwood

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four, where these two athletes shined, wasn't just a sporting event; it was a cultural moment. The game’s average viewership neared 10 million, a figure on par with major sporting events like the Rose Bowl or NBA Finals. This viewership was nearly double the record since ESPN started broadcasting the event in 1996, underscoring the growing interest in women's basketball.

“Yeah, 9.9 million people watching the game was crazy,” Reese said. “To be able to see that was crazy. I mean, I’m just happy to be a part of history and being able to be part of a group, regardless of who won or who lost, we made history. Both teams. We’ll always remember that when we we’re older, 40 years from now, sitting in our rocking chairs just thinking about how we were trailblazers in a moment where that was so special.”

Both Clark and Reese have contributed significantly to this surge in popularity. Clark’s national television commercial appearance and Reese’s features in Teen Vogue and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue demonstrate their influence beyond the court. Lieberman acknowledged the two's impact.

“I was at the game. Caitlin and I are friends, and Angel is remarkable … It just made me smile, honestly made me smile, just to see the growth of the game, the incredible athletes on both sides,” Lieberman said. “It’s really wonderful to see where the game has gone and finally to be able to catch on with some mainstream appeal.”

Clark's, Reese's legacy and impact on the future of women's basketball

The championship game showcased not only their athletic excellence but also the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect. This attitude is crucial in setting an example for future generations of female athletes. LSU coach Kim Mulkey emphasized the importance of players like Clark and Reese in attracting new audiences to women’s basketball and expanding the sport's reach.

“Back when I was playing, there was only one game per season that was televised. Now you can watch pretty much every game in one way or another,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey told TSN. “I think what we are seeing now in women’s college basketball is that all these players have brands beyond the sport that can attract new audiences to the sport. You have players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark that are spectacular to watch play basketball, and that captivates fans to want to watch.”

In their individual journeys, Clark and Reese have not only set personal records but have also contributed to a broader cultural shift. Clark’s audacious style of play and Reese’s dominance on the boards have captivated fans and drawn new audiences to women’s basketball. Their legacy extends beyond their collegiate careers, promising a brighter and more celebrated future for the sport.