We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly Pomona prediction, and pick.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans will travel up the 57 freeway to face the Cal Poly Pomona Mustangs. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly Pomona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cal State Fullerton is coming off a thrilling 73-69 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Initially, they led 38-28 at halftime. But they held off a furious comeback by the Gauchos. Significantly, Max Jones led the way with 22 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the field, including 4 from 6 from the triples. Beril Kabamba added nine points and 10 rebounds. The Titans also got some scoring from Dominic Brewton, who added 20 points. Likewise, Grayson Carper had 14 points while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Tory San Antonio did not score much, tallying just three points. However, he did have two steals and one block, showcasing his defensive prowess.

Cal Poly Pomona lost 65-53 to Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. Overall, they were outmatched throughout the entirety of the contest and could not move the ball well at all. Quentin Jones led the Mustangs with 16 points. Meanwhile, Kobe Sanders added 10 points. Paul Bizimana had nine points. Unfortunately, the Mustangs shot just 35.2 percent from the field but also hit 40 percent from long range. They also allowed Bakersfield to hit 48 percent of their shots. Even more humiliating, they lost despite Bakersfield missing all six three-point shot attempts. Losing the board battle 41-31 did not help, either.

Cal State Fullerton leads the head-to-head series 14-10. The teams last met on February 18, 2023, when Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal Poly Pomona. The Titans have won three in a row in this series. Furthermore, they are 6-5 at Kellog Arena.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of Bet365 on Action Network.

College Basketball Odds: Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly Odds

Cal State Fullerton: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Cal Poly: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 130 (-105)

Under: 130 (-115)

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Cal Poly

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cal State Fullerton Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans will come into this game with a 9-10 mark and 8-9 against the spread. Additionally, they are 4-6 on the road and 6-4 against the spread away from home. The Titans have not been the favorite on the road that much. Yet, they are 1-1 against the spread on the road as the favorite. The Titans are 4-3 against the spread after a win. Moreover, they are 4-3 against the spread on equal rest as their opponents.

For the Titans, they have three players that can score a ton of points. First, there is Jones. After another good game, he brought his average up to 16.9 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent. When he gets hot, nothing can stop him. For example, he was able to find open space and hit half of his shots against the Gauchos. But it was his three-point shooting that truly did them in.

Carper is another player to watch. Overall, he is averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Carper has had more points lately but has not crashed the boards as much. Meanwhile, Brewton also has continued to shine. After scoring 20 points, he is now at 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Look for him to continue to have a prominent role in this offense. Lastly, Kabamba will look to replicate his effort on the boards once more.

Cal State Fullerton will cover the spread if their three-headed scoring monster shoots efficiently again. Likewise, Kabamba will need to cover the angles and grab rebounds again.

Why Cal Poly Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mustangs come into this game with a 4-15 overall mark, 0-7 in the conference, and 7-11 against the spread. Also, they are 2-4 against the spread at home. The Mustangs have been the underdog for every game they have played this season. Furthermore, they are 7-7 against the spread after a loss. The Mustangs are also 2-7 against the spread on equal rest.

They need Sanders to do even better. So far, he is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 44 percent. When you are named after one of the greatest basketball players of all, there are higher expectations. At this point, Sanders has hit the mark. But he may need to do even more to carry this team. Ultimately, he might need help from Jarred Hyder, who is averaging 10.8 points per game but shooting just 32.4 percent from the field. Jones must contribute more to the effort. So far, he is averaging 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Cal Poly will cover the spread if Sanders can pull off an exceptional game. Then, the Mustangs need to stop the Titans from getting good shots.

Final Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly Prediction & Pick

Sanders is amazing. But he is one man facing a team with lots of hoopers. Expect the kids from Fullerton to run wild and do enough to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly Prediction & Pick: Cal State Fullerton -5.5 (-110)