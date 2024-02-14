We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The California Golden Bears will head to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday to face the Washington State Cougars. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cal lost 61-60 in a nailbiter to UCLA on Saturday at Berkeley. Initially, they trailed 35-24 at halftime. But they rallied and even led 57-56 with 44 seconds left in the game. But they allowed a jumper from Dylan Andrews to put the Bruins up for good. Unfortunately, Jaylon Tyson missed a layup with 19 seconds left. Jalen Celestine missed a three-pointer to tie the game.

Tyson finished with 16 points. Likewise, Celestine had 13 points. Fardaws Aimaq added 12 points. Overall, the Golden Bears shot just 39.6 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. They managed just one blocked shot and had nine turnovers.

Washington State defeated the Oregon Ducks 62-56 on Saturday on the road. Ultimately, they held a 29-27 halftime lead. They would eventually hold on for dear life to preserve the win. Significantly, Myles Rice led the way with 21 points. Isaac Jones and Jaylon Wells each had 13 points. Additionally, Oscar Cluff had 12 points off the bench.

The Cougars shot 42.9 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, it did not help that they shot just 68.2 percent from the charity stripe. They held the Ducks to just 36.1 percent from the field, including 22.2 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they blocked four shots. They also overcame 12 turnovers to win the game.

The series is tied at 19 since 2003. The Golden Bears defeated the Cougars 81-75 in overtime in the last matchup. But the Cougars defeated the Golden Bears 69-52 on neutral territory. Furthermore, the Cougars are 4-1 in the last five games in Pullman. The Cougars are also 8-1 over the last nine games overall in this series.

Cal is 3-2 over the last five games. Meanwhile, the Cougars are 5-0 over their past five.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Cal-Washington State Odds

California: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Washington State: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: Pac 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal comes into this showdown with a 12-10-2 mark against the spread. Also, they have a 6-7 conference record. The Golden Bears are also 6-5-2 against the spread against their conference rivals. Likewise, they are also 4-2 against the spread on the road.

There are three players to focus on when it comes to the Golden Bears. Ultimately, these three need to have good games for the Golden Bears to have a chance. Tyson is averaging 20.1 points per game. Also, he is shooting 48.5 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from the triples. Aimaq is solid, with 15.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. However, his shooting could be better, as he is hitting 47.7 percent from the field, including just 33.3 percent from the three-point line. Jalen Cone needs to do so much better. So far, he is averaging 13.8 points per game. But he is also shooting 34 percent from the field and managed just three points against the Bruins.

Cal will cover the spread if they can find better shots to take and jump out to a better start. Then, they need to handle the ball better.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State will enter this matchup with a 12-12 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-4 against their conference opponents. The Cougars are also 7-6 against the spread against their conference rivals. Lastly, they are 6-6 against the spread at home.

The Cougars have four players that can show out. Thus, we will likely see much of them throughout this contest. Rice is their best player, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, including 31.5 percent from the triples. Therefore, he will be the first option for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 57.6 percent from the field.

Wells is averaging 11 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 43.3 percent from the field, including 44.6 percent from the triples. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 10.4 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 38.1 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from the triples. Jakimovski managed just two points against the Ducks.

Washington State will cover the spread if they continue to shoot the ball well. Furthermore, they need to hit their free throws.

Final Cal-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State is looking to avenge the loss. They will do all that and more. Expect the Cougars to bounce the Golden Bears and cover the spread.

Final Cal-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -9.5 (-105)