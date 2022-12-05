By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, with USC football quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State signal-caller CJ Stroud headlining the four candidates. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and TCU’s Max Duggan round out the impressive group, per Ari Meirov on Twitter.

No surprises with Caleb Williams, who has been on a late-season tear for USC football, and CJ Stroud, who put up some of the best numbers of any quarterback in the nation for Ohio State.

The surprises begin with the last candidate, though it depends on who you ask. TCU’s Max Duggan, who led his team to the College Football Playoff while putting up excellent numbers, is as deserving as any candidate.

But many will question the candidacy of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, who has led the Bulldogs to their second straight College Football Playoff berth. Bennett doesn’t have the numbers- or the moments- that some of these other guys have.

Many will wonder where Michigan’s Blake Corum, who was arguably the best running back in the nation, is, despite his season-ending knee injury.

Ditto for Tennessee’s Henden Hooker, who lit up the nation with the Volunteers’ electric passing attack while providing voters with perhaps the moment of the year after his team upset Alabama earlier this year.

But perhaps the voters got caught up with Hooker’s injury as well.

Nevertheless, the Heisman Trophy field is an impressive one.

One would think Williams would be the favorite at the moment, though the recency bias would suggest that both Bennett and Duggan have puncher’s chances at pulling off an upset to take home the hardware.

The nation will find out the winner on December 10.