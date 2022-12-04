By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see first how he recovers before making a decision on his status for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane on January 2.

Williams battled with several injuries in the Pac-12 title match against the Utah Utes. He saw the pinky finger on his throwing hand lacerated and bleeding after a gaudy run in the first quarter, and then in the final period, he was limping on the field.

After the eventual 47-24 defeat, Riley told reporters that Williams actually popped his hamstring during that first quarter run that injured his pinky. However, the USC football signal-caller refused to be taken out in a bid to boost their College Football Playoff hopes.

“He was not even 50 percent. … I thought about taking him out but he wouldn’t let me … maybe the gutsiest performance (at that position) I’ve ever seen,” Riley said of Williams’ injury after the match with Utah last Friday.

The Cotton Bowl may not be what USC football imagined on how they would end the season, but it’s still a nice consolation after a brilliant 11-2 campaign. Here’s to hoping that Caleb Williams will be able to suit up and give a good ending to what is easily a Heisman-worthy year for him.