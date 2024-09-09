Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend is Valery Orellana. Caleb Williams was the first-overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he was known to have been dating Orellana, Williams showed up at the draft with another woman, Alina Thyregod.

Williams was born in Washington, DC, on Nov. 18, 2001. He attended Gonzaga College High School and starred on the school's football team. As a sophomore, he led Gonzaga to a WCAC Championship and was the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Williams' junior season wasn't quite as successful, but he still made the Washington-Post All-Metropolitan First team for the second consecutive year. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, his senior season was canceled.

Williams came out of high school as the highest-rated quarterback prospect. He committed to the University of Oklahoma.

He was the backup to Spencer Rattler during his freshman season but became the starter in the middle of the rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma was trailing 35-17 and Williams entered to help the Sooners rally back for a 55-48 victory. He finished with 212 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

Former head coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, went to USC in the offseason. Therefore, Williams entered the transfer portal and reunited with Riley in California. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record.

The Trojans had a disappointing 2023 season, going 7-5 to fall down the Pac-12 standings. Williams had 3,333 yards and 30 touchdowns.

After the season, he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft with hopes of being the first-overall pick. Let's meet Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend Valery Orellana.

Who is Valery Orellana?

Valery Orellana is Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend. The couple reportedly were dating since 2020 until breaking up late 2023 or early 2024.

They met in high school but didn't attend the same schools. Orellana went to Richard Montgomery High School, a school in the Washington, DC, area like Gonzaga College. Valery played field hockey in high school and attended the University of North Carolina.

The couple posted pictures of each other on social media starting in 2020. However, despite Williams' high-profile nature, they stayed out of the public eye.

According to Orellana's LinkedIn profile, she works as a production designer at Coulture Magazine, which is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. She is also the co-founder of Evenin' Out The Playing Field, a nonprofit organization focusing on increasing diversity and inclusion within sports. She is also pursuing a Bachelor of Arts at the Hussman School of Media and Journalism.

Valery seems like she has plenty of ventures outside of being the girlfriend of a football star.

The couple were together officially starting in 2022. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend Valery Orellana.