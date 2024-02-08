Call of Duty MW3 Season 2 update introduces new weapons and significant weapon adjustments, enhancing combat dynamics and player strategies.

The Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has introduced a series of new weapons and adjustments to the game's arsenal, significantly altering the dynamics of combat. This update has brought fresh excitement and strategic depth to the beloved first-person shooter, ensuring that players have new tools and tactics at their disposal.

New Weapons: A Fresh Arsenal for Players

The addition of the BP50 Assault Rifle marks a significant expansion to the game's weaponry. This bullpup, chambered in 5.56, is notable for its high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy, making it a go-to choice for players looking to dominate from mid to long-range.

For those who prefer close-quarters battle, the RAM-9 Submachine Gun offers a new level of agility and maneuverability. This 9mm bullpup SMG is designed for players who thrive on fast-paced, aggressive play, providing lethal efficiency at short ranges.

The introduction of the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle further diversifies the game's weapon portfolio. Chambered in 7.62, this battle rifle combines a low rate of fire with predictable recoil, excelling in precision shooting over mid to long distances.

Rounding out the new additions is the Soulrender Melee Weapon. This ceremonial blade promises to bring a new dimension to close-quarters combat, allowing players to dispatch their foes with deadly efficiency.

Weapon Adjustments: Fine-Tuning the Arsenal

Beyond new weapons, Season 2 also implements critical tweaks to the game's existing armaments. General improvements include a reduction in recoil for all weapons when in Tac Stance and increased movement speed while aiming down sights and crouching. These changes aim to enhance player control and mobility across various combat situations.

Specific weapon classes have also undergone adjustments, with changes to damage profiles, handling characteristics, and attachment options. These refinements ensure a balanced gameplay experience, encouraging players to experiment with a wider range of weapon strategies.

Call Of Duty MW3 Season 2 Update Patch Notes

Here's the complete list of patch notes for the MW3 Season 2 update, detailing the new weapons and adjustments to Modern Warfare 3:

MW3 Season 2 New Weapons

BP50 (MWIII) Assault Rifle

A modular bullpup chambered in 5.56. Tear down the competition with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy for dominating at mid to long ranges. Can be acquired via Battle Pass Sector B7

RAM-9 (MWIII) Submachine Gun More maneuverable and agile than its assault rifle counterpart, this bullpup SMG chambered in 9mm is lethal at close range. Can be acquired via Battle Pass Sector B6

SOA (MWIII) Subverter Battle Rifle In-Season Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil. Can be acquired via Weekly Challenge

Soulrender (MWIII) Melee Weapon In-Season A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.



MW3 Season 2 Weapon Adjustments

» General «

We’ve reduced the recoil on all weapons while using them in Tac Stance.

A number of improvements have been made to Modern Warfare II weapons: Assault Rifles Increased movement speed while aiming down sights. Battle Rifles Increased movement speed while aiming down sights and while crouched. Marksman Rifles Increased movement speed while aiming down sights and while crouched. Light Machine Guns Increased movement speed while aiming down sight, while crouched, and while strafing. Sniper Rifles Increased movement speed while aiming down sight, while crouched, and while strafing.



» Assault Rifles «

RAM-7 (MWIII) Mid Damage reduced to 24, down from 28. Min Damage reduced to 22, down from 25.



MCW (MWIII) Increased aim down sight time to 265ms, up from 240ms. Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 241ms.



Holger 556 (MWIII) Increased aim down sight time to 270ms, up from 260ms.



TR-76 Geist (MWII) Headshot Damage Modifier reduced to 1.25x, down from 1.3x. Upper Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.05x. Arm and Hand Damage Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x.



» Battle Rifles «

BAS-B (MWIII) Max Damage reduced to 30, down from 35. Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 231ms. Increased aim down sight time to 270ms, up from 260ms. Increased hipfire spread minimum to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.3deg/s.



MTZ-762 (MWIII) Semi-Auto damage override has been removed. The weapon now does the same damage in semi-auto as it does in automatic.



Sidewinder (MWIII) Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 540m/s. Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly. JAK Thunder LMG Kit Increased delay before accelerated rate of fire begins to decay to 500ms, up from 200ms. Decreased accelerated rate of fire decay rate to 240rpm/s, down from 300rpm/s. Increased gun kick control and recoil control by 35%.



» SMGs «

HRM-9 (MWIII) Max Damage Range reduced to 12.9m, down from 16.5m.



WSP-9 (MWIII) Max Damage Range increased to 18m, up from 16.5m. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 26.7m, up from 22.9m. Decreased aim down sight time 220ms, down from 240ms. Broodmother .45 Kit Decreased aim down sight time to 241ms, down from 270ms. Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680 (MWIII) Mid Damage reduced to 30, down from 44. Defender Heavy Long Barrel Increased sprint to fire time penalty to 30%, up from 8%.



Haymaker (MWIII) 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Max Damage Range decreased to 2.9m, down from 3.5m. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 4.1m, down from 4.8m.



Riveter (MWIII) Near-Mid Mid Damage Range reduced to 5.5m, down from 6.3m. .410 Gauge Incendiary Max Damage Range decreased to 2.5, down from 3.0m. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 3.3, down from 3.8m.



Bryson 890 (MWII) Mid Damage Range reduced to 10.4m, down from 13.2m.



KV Broadside (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 330ms.



Lockwood 300 (MWII) 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Max Damage Range decreased to 2.6m , down from 3.3m. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 5.3m, down from 7.1m.



MX Guardian (MWII) 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Max Damage Range decreased to 2.9m, down from 3.5m. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 4.8m, down from 5.5m.



» LMGs «

Pulemyot 762 (MWIII) Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit Near-Mid Damage set to 32. New Variable Near-Mid Damage Range set to 38.1m. New Variable Min Damage reduced to 30, down from 34.



TAQ Evolvere (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 34, up from 26. Max Damage Range reduced to 30.5m, down from 45.8m. Near-Mid Damage 29. New Variable Near-Mid Damage Range 45.8m. New Variable Min Damage increased to 26, up from 20.



TAQ Eradicator (MWIII) Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 210ms. Increased aim down sight time to 340ms, up from 330ms.



556 Icarus (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time to 235ms, down from 250ms.



RAAL MG (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time to 199ms, down from 216ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 330ms, down from 390ms.



RPK (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time to 380ms, down from 410ms.



» Marksman Rifles «

KVD Enforcer (MWIII) Decreased headshot multiplier to 1.4x, down from 1.8x.



MTZ Interceptor (MWIII) Increased sprint to fire time to 262ms, up from 252ms. Increased aim down sight time to 280ms, up from 265ms. Decreased neck multiplier to 1.0x, down from 1.62x.



MCW 6.8 (MWIII) Decreased aim down sight time to 245ms, down from 271ms. Decreased hipfire spread minimum to 4.1deg/s, down from 5deg/s. Decreased hipfire spread maximum to 10deg/s, down from 12.1deg/s. Decreased bullet velocity to 930m/s, down from 1,016m/s.



LM-S (MWII) Reduced intensity of aim down sight idle sway.



Crossbow (MWII) Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 3x, up from 1.2x. Lower limb Damage Multipliers increased to 1x, up from 0.9x.



» Sniper Rifles «

XRK Stalker (MWIII) Now one-shot downs to the head within its Max Damage Range Max damage range increased to 50.8 meters.



Longbow (MWIII) Min Damage reduced to 73, down from 75. Decreased aim down sight time to 520ms, down from 550ms.



Signal 50 (MWII) Near-Mid Damage Range reduced to 62.3m, down from 67.4m.



SP-X 80 (MWII) Increased aim down sight time to 545ms, up from 521ms.



» Handguns «

Renetti (MWIII) JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Reduced movement speed penalties by 50%.



WSP Stinger (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 24, up from 20. Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 16. Min Damage increased to 20, up from 14.



.50 GS (MWII) Max Damage increased to 78, up from 72.



Basilisk (MWII) Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.0x.



» Melee «

Gutter Knife (MWIII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



Karambit (MWIII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



Combat Knife (MWII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



Dual Kodachis (MWII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



Dual Kamas (MWII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



Pickaxe (MWII) Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.



MW3 Season 2 Adjusted Attachments

JAK BFB Muzzle Decreased gun kick control benefit to 55%, down from 60%. Decreased vertical recoil control benefit to 35%, down from 40%. Increased aim down sight time penalty to 15%, up from 12%. Increased sprint to fire time penalty to 14%, up from 11%. Increased aim walking speed penalty to 17%, up from 14%. Added 18% bullet velocity penalty.



