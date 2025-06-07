Despite their most recent Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs have become synonymous with excellence, consistency, and smart roster management over the past several years. That’s why anytime a rookie starts generating buzz during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), fans take notice. In 2025, one first-round draft pick — Josh Simmons — is quietly turning heads. Even while being limited due to injury, Simmons is drawing praise for his professionalism and maturity. That sets him up as a key piece for the Chiefs' offensive line future.

Calculated Offseason Moves

Coming off another deep playoff run, Kansas City entered the 2025 offseason knowing that roster tweaks — not overhauls — would be necessary to stay ahead of the competition. However, some of those tweaks involved significant risks.

The biggest headline came with the trade of Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney. Trading away a proven anchor on the line is never easy. This is especially true when his departure leaves a void in protection for franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are gambling that Kingsley Suamataia can transition to guard and perform at a higher level. If he can’t, that interior line could quickly become an area of concern.

Meanwhile, Kansas City handed out a contract to free agent tackle Jaylon Moore. Many fell that signing was an overpay given his inconsistent track record. The Chiefs are hoping Moore can stabilize one tackle spot while their first-round pick, Josh Simmons, works his way back to full health. Simmons is expected to eventually take over at left tackle, but for now, patience will be key.

Elsewhere, Kansas City made sure to keep several vital pieces in place. They retained both Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. At wide receiver, getting Rashee Rice back will provide a significant boost. Rice showed flashes of becoming Mahomes’ go-to target in critical moments last season. His return stabilizes a group that is otherwise thin on proven production.

Here we'll try to look at the Kansas City Chiefs rookie player whose stock is rising and turning heads in 2025 OTAs.

Rising Stock Despite Early Adversity

The life of an NFL rookie is difficult under any circumstances. However, Simmons entered his professional journey facing an even steeper hill to climb. The former Ohio State standout suffered a torn patellar tendon during the 2024 college football season. That serious injury not only cut short his final season. It also caused him to slide down many draft boards.

Kansas City, however, saw the opportunity to pounce. With Simmons falling into the latter part of the first round, the Chiefs executed a draft-day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The calculated move allowed Kansas City to land a player who may have been a top-15 pick had he been fully healthy entering the draft.

Despite being limited in OTAs as he continues his rehab, Simmons is making the most of every opportunity. His work ethic and attention to detail have been a constant topic of conversation among Chiefs coaches.

“I've really been impressed with his professionalism since he's been in this building,” said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. “He's really locked in, he's doing everything he can do up to what he's allowed to do with the injury. So that's all he can do. He's got a great group of guys on that O-line, coach [Andy] Heck and Coach [Matt] Matthaei teaching them. He's in a great spot, and I think we just got to keep him going arrow up, but man, his film is really good.”

Even head coach Andy Reid, typically reserved in his evaluations, offered optimism about Simmons’ progress.

“He's further ahead than I thought he was,” Reid said after the Chiefs’ first week of OTAs. “We've kept him out of the team stuff. He's done a good job with what we've given him. We've just got to get him in where he's going against a defense.”

Article Continues Below

Mental Approach Makes the Difference

For young players, staying engaged during rehab can often be more challenging than the physical recovery itself. Simmons has demonstrated a level of maturity that suggests he understands the bigger picture.

His film study has reportedly been exemplary. Sure, he hasn’t been able to take live reps against defenders. However, Simmons has immersed himself in the playbook, dissecting protections, learning tendencies, and preparing mentally for the moment when he’s finally cleared for full participation.

The Chiefs coaching staff has long emphasized that success along the offensive line starts well before the ball is snapped. Understanding defensive fronts, recognizing blitz packages, and anticipating shifts are all critical for a tackle protecting the league’s most valuable player in Mahomes. Simmons is already ahead of schedule in these areas. This bodes well for a smoother on-field transition once physically ready.

The Chiefs Know This Road

Kansas City’s confidence in Simmons’ recovery isn’t based on blind hope. The organization has walked this path before, most notably with guard Trey Smith. Coming out of Tennessee, Smith fell in the draft due to concerns over blood clots. However, Kansas City’s medical staff and development system helped turn him into one of the NFL’s best young guards.

The Chiefs are betting they can repeat that process with Simmons. The key difference is position. Protecting Mahomes’ blindside is arguably the second-most important job on the roster behind Mahomes himself. That said, with Simmons’ natural talent and mental discipline, the Chiefs have every reason to believe he will eventually become a cornerstone at left tackle.

The Long Game in Kansas City

For now, patience remains the operative word. The Chiefs are not rushing Simmons back onto the field. Instead, they’re taking a cautious approach to ensure he’s fully healthy and mentally sharp when he takes his first live snaps.

As the 2025 season progresses, don’t be surprised if Simmons eventually works his way into the starting lineup — either late in the year or as a major factor heading into 2026. For a franchise that’s always thinking two steps ahead, Josh Simmons may soon become yet another shrewd piece in Kansas City’s ongoing championship puzzle.