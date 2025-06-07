It's already time for the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank PLE, and it has a stacked four-bout card with two ladder matches — who will earn themselves a world championship match?

Plus, a year after announcing his retirement tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank event, WWE Champion John Cena will compete at his final iteration of the annual PLE. He will team with Logan Paul to face World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and a returning Cody Rhodes.

Aside from the two namesake ladder matches, there is a Women's Intercontinental Championship and high-profile tag team bout. Triple H loves a four-match card, and that's what fans are getting with Money in the Bank.

2025 WWE Money in the Bank match card and predicted winners

Below is the full match card for the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank PLE. Note: the order of the matches has not been confirmed as of the time of this writing. Predicted winners are bolded.

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea. Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

vs. Stephanie Vaquer Tag team match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul

vs. John Cena and Logan Paul Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Can John Cena and Logan Paul co-exist?

The match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul

Instead of having John Cena defend the WWE Championship in what could be his last match in Los Angeles, WWE has him teaming with Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

It feels like a waste of Cena in his last run as an in-ring performer, but alas. Even if Travis Scott or The Rock interfere, I don't foresee the babyface team losing.

Rhodes needs a rematch against Cena to get his revenge, and that can start with him pinning the champ. Expect Rhodes and Uso to win, setting the former up for a rematch at SummerSlam in August 2025.

Cena's 17th world championship has been fumbled. It should have been a moment celebrated by all WWE fans. Instead, it's been a dud in a storyline that was obviously constructed on the fly.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul.

Will it be “Mami in the Bank”?

The match: Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea. Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Given WWE's recent moves, like cutting R-Truth and Carlito from their roster as part of cost-saving efforts, you'd think the marketability of Rhea Ripely winning Money in the Bank would be too great to pass up.

There certainly is a chance Ripley could win, but it'd cause a stir online. I think Ripley will come really close, but someone, whether it be Iyo Sky or someone else, will interfere and cost her the match.

Giving it to a young star like Roxanne Perez or Stephanie Vaquer is another solid option. The briefcase could launch them to the main event as they did with Tiffany Stratton.

However, I think Naomi is who WWE will go with. She is having the run of her career at the moment, and why not add fuel to the fire? She could steal the Women's Championship from Stratton with a cash in and head into a match against Jade Cargill and/or Bianca Belair as champ at SummerSlam.

Final prediction: Naomi wins the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Third time's the charm for LA Knight?

The match: Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

For the third year in a row, LA Knight will compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match. Despite not winning either of the last two, he has remained perpetually over.

It would be nice if WWE rewarded Knight for his efforts with a win. He's probably not the favorite, as Seth Rollins has a faction behind him that could interfere, but I think Knight will finally pull it off.

Either Roman Reigns or CM Punk will cost Rollins the match. Heck, I could see both of them getting involved, as Reigns has unfinished business with both Superstars.

While another Rollins run with the briefcase would be interesting, Knight has earned a chance to shine. Rollins will probably beat Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at some point, but it won't be via the Money in the Bank briefcase.

As for the rest of the field, Andrade hasn't been important in months, ditto for Solo Sikoa since he lost to Reigns at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. El Grande Americano would be unexpected, but there's no shot WWE pushes Chad Gable like that.

Final prediction: LA Knight wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Becky Lynch, Women's Intercontinental Champion?

The match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

At one time, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Becky Lynch would beat Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Their Money in the Bank showdown being a “Last Chance” match — which means Lynch can no longer challenge for it for as long as Valkyria is champion if she loses — takes some intrigue out of it.

I still think Lynch will inevitably win the belt someday, but not yet. Her winning would help build Valkyria as a babyface in pursuit of regaining her championship.

But we're still awaiting the return of Bayley, who Lynch took out to be Valkyria's tag team partner at WrestleMania 41. Unless WWE has no plans for Bayley at any point soon, she will probably attack Lynch, setting up a triple threat match between them at SummerSlam or the next Saudi Arabia show.

Final prediction: Lyra Valkyria retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Money in the Bank starts at 6:30 pm EST on Saturday, June 7, 2025.