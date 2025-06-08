Boston Legacy FC just got another step closer to playing their first official game in the NWSL. The expansion club's ownership group revealed the crest that will represent Legacy FC at a fan event on June 7 — an eight-feathered swan in the middle of a black-and-green shield with the “Boston” name going across the top.

Graphic designer Matthew Wolff was credited for the logo after an apparent five-month development process. According to the organization, the eight feathers on the swan represent the eight teams that played the NSWL's inaugural season in 2013 — including Boston's now-defunct first club, the Boston Breakers — and are angled to mimic the lines of the Zakim Bridge.

Legacy FC's controlling owner Jennifer Epstein explained the reasoning behind the franchise's choice.

“The crest is another step in building a new sporting legacy in Boston,” Epstein said. “Swans encompass our core club values of integrity, grit, and style. They are famously loyal, relentless in defending their territory, and iconic residents of our waterways and green spaces.”

Article Continues Below

The logo isn't the only way the organization is integrating the club into the historic sports culture of the Boston area. In May, Legacy FC unveiled plans to play its debut campaign in Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough.

“We are excited to see our fans and players wearing this incredible crest when we kick off in 2026 at Gillette Stadium and continue to build towards the future with our home field of White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston.”

The event where the team made the announcement hosted local fans for games, entertainment, and a watch party of the Kansas City Current-Gotham FC game. Epstein viewed it as just the beginning of Legacy FC's potential impact in the NWSL.

“This is what makes the work worthwhile, is seeing it out in the world, enjoyed by the community. It's always been the intention of this ownership group to build this club in the fabric of the community,” Epstein concluded. “It's just really gratifying to see the support that we have here growing in Boston.”